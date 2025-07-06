Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

News / National

by Staff reporter

Renowned innovator Professor Collen Masimirembwa has been named a finalist in the 2025 African Genius Awards (AGA), recognizing his groundbreaking work that has placed Zimbabwe at the forefront of biomedical science across Africa and beyond.The African Genius Awards is a prestigious pan-African platform that honors individuals whose exceptional contributions are driving the continent's development through innovation, brilliance, and impactful leadership. This year, Masimirembwa stands out for his pioneering efforts in pharmacogenomics and healthcare innovation.As the founding president and CEO of the African Institute of Biomedical Science and Technology (AiBST), Professor Masimirembwa has championed the development of drug treatments tailored to African genetic profiles. His work is especially vital in enhancing the safety and efficacy of treatments for HIV/AIDS, malaria, and tuberculosis, which remain critical health challenges across the continent.Beyond his laboratory achievements, Masimirembwa has been instrumental in strengthening Zimbabwe's scientific infrastructure and positioning Africa as a leader in genomic medicine. His visionary approach addresses the continent's pressing health equity challenges with solutions rooted in scientific excellence and local innovation.Sifiso Falala, a founder of the African Genius Awards based in South Africa, expressed his admiration for African talent and potential. "We have the land, the people, the weather, the culture, and the genius to make this continent everything we dream it to be," he said, urging Africans to continue striving for a brighter future.The winners of the 2025 African Genius Awards will be announced on September 6, celebrating Masimirembwa alongside other distinguished leaders and innovators from across Africa."We salute Professor Collen Masimirembwa for his extraordinary contributions and proudly support him as he carries the nation's flag at this year's awards," the AGA statement said.Other finalists for the 2025 awards include notable figures such as Patricia Mawuli Porter (Ghana/US), Crystal Asige (Kenya), Deji Akinwande (Nigeria/US), Mamokgethi Phakeng (South Africa), Beth Koigi (Kenya), and Lucky Mashudu Netshidzati (South Africa), among others.The African Genius Awards celebrate exceptional Africans who embody self-determination, dignity, and innovation, spotlighting those solving African challenges with brilliance and purpose. Supported by academic, research, and media partners, the awards foster belief in African excellence, empower youth, and champion a globally competitive Africa by recognizing trailblazers who redefine leadership, creativity, and progress on the continent.