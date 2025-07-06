Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

by Staff reporter
55 mins ago | Views
The contentious seizure of productive farmland in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East, meant to benefit close business associate of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Muller Conrad "Billy" Rautenbach, has taken a fresh twist amid allegations of corruption and manipulation. It has emerged that Rautenbach's company, Marimba Residential Properties Limited, was issued the deed of transfer for Springs Farm before the dispute was even heard in the High Court.

This development has alarmed indigenous farmers - many of them war veterans - who have farmed the land for over two decades, as well as some government officials, who are questioning how the title deed was fast-tracked despite ongoing legal challenges.

The aggrieved farmers approached the High Court on 2 August 2024 after the government controversially withdrew offer letters previously issued to them, reallocating the farm to Rautenbach. The multi-millionaire businessman, known for his vast interests in real estate, transport, mining, energy, and farming, is a close ally of President Mnangagwa.

Despite the pending court case, Marimba Residential Properties Limited obtained the title deed for Springs Farm on 5 June 2025, suggesting undue influence in the process.

The government is moving to evict local farmers from both Springs Farm and the neighboring Stuhm Farm to facilitate an urban development project spearheaded by Rautenbach, with Mnangagwa's backing. Farmers accuse the government of deception, fraud, and corruption over the forcible takeover of land they have invested in and cultivated for years.

The official rationale for the eviction is to compensate Rautenbach for land he allegedly lost in Harare's Aspindale Park after failing to evict residents considered Zanu PF supporters. However, a 2019 High Court ruling declared that Rautenbach was not the rightful owner of the Aspindale Park land, which was allocated to housing cooperatives in 2004.

In a letter dated 14 March 2025, Local Government Minister Daniel Garwe offered Rautenbach more than 1,000 hectares - comprising parts of Springs and Stuhm Farms - as compensation for 180 hectares of Aspindale Park land he purportedly lost. The letter outlined that the Ministry would facilitate title deed processing upon Rautenbach's acceptance, expecting simultaneous transfer of his disputed properties to the State to conclude the matter.

The NewsHawks established that Rautenbach's companies were not even registered at the time they claimed ownership of Aspindale Park land, which was legally allocated to Joshua Nkomo Housing Co-operative and developed by affiliated cooperatives. Despite this, the government appears to be compensating Rautenbach with significantly more land than he originally lost.

In a 2019 High Court judgment, Justice Philda Muzofa declared government attempts to withdraw the cooperatives' rights to develop Aspindale Park as null and void, affirming that the land did not belong to Rautenbach.

Nonetheless, President Mnangagwa directed the Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Anxious Masuka to compensate Rautenbach with extensive farmland, raising questions of unjust enrichment and potential fraud.

Farmers from Springs Farm wrote to War Veterans Minister Monica Mavhunga expressing their dismay, emphasizing that Rautenbach never produced title deeds proving ownership and lost his case in court. They highlighted their investments in the farms, including land clearing, irrigation expansion, equipment purchases, livestock herds, employee housing, and community infrastructure like a school built with government permission.

Adding to the controversy, Stuhm Farm - also allocated to Rautenbach - was reportedly sold to Members of Parliament under Goromonzi District in 2019, with lease agreements signed just weeks before the land was reassigned.

While Rautenbach failed to secure Aspindale Park land in court, he developed the uncontested 55 hectares at Aspindale Park and Aspire Heights, which President Mnangagwa officially opened in February 2023.

The ongoing land dispute highlights critical issues of property rights, the rule of law, government transparency, accountability, and alleged corruption within Mnangagwa's administration. It raises serious concerns about the fairness of the government's land allocation policies, especially at a time when a Title Deeds programme has been launched purportedly to resolve ownership disputes nationwide.

This case remains a significant test of President Mnangagwa's commitment to justice and equitable governance as indigenous farmers continue to challenge the questionable seizure of their land for the benefit of politically connected elites.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

51 mins ago | 72 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

58 mins ago | 31 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

1 hr ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

1 hr ago | 112 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

1 hr ago | 35 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

Time to Reform the National Heroes Selection Process in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 78 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

2 hrs ago | 202 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

3 hrs ago | 698 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

3 hrs ago | 531 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

4 hrs ago | 137 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

4 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

4 hrs ago | 790 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

4 hrs ago | 119 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

4 hrs ago | 111 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

4 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

4 hrs ago | 114 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

4 hrs ago | 117 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

4 hrs ago | 76 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

4 hrs ago | 48 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

14 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

17 hrs ago | 1889 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

17 hrs ago | 1892 Views

Gory murder near church in Bulawayo

17 hrs ago | 976 Views

Harare Institute's Bulawayo campus opens 2025 intake

17 hrs ago | 547 Views

Gwanda North MP accused of rape

17 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Waison, Chidzivo win Econet Vic Falls Marathon

17 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe govt to settle parastatal debt

17 hrs ago | 363 Views

Zimbabwean PhD graduate stabbed to death in Scotland

18 hrs ago | 576 Views

Rtd Colonel Makova dies

19 hrs ago | 789 Views

Man found dead near tuckshop after cellphone dispute

19 hrs ago | 607 Views

Chipo Muchegwa, Sekuru Nyangatayani at it again

20 hrs ago | 446 Views

Madhadha closure, Zanu PF Manicaland factional fights turns nasty

20 hrs ago | 891 Views