A PSL without Dembare

News / National

by Staff reporter

Bulawayo-based supporters of Dynamos Football Club have expressed deep concern over the team's poor form, fearing the Harare giants could face the unthinkable - relegation from the Premier Soccer League.Dynamos, Zimbabwe's most decorated football club, currently sit at the bottom of the league table, raising alarm bells among the faithful who worry that a lack of results and unresolved internal issues could lead to the club's historic fall from top-flight football.The club, alongside Caps United, holds the distinction of never having been relegated since Zimbabwe's Independence in 1980. The country's "Big Three" - Dynamos, Highlanders and Caps United - have always maintained their Premiership status. But with Dynamos languishing at the bottom of the table, that legacy now hangs by a thread.Bruce Munyoro, a member of the Dynamos Bulawayo Chapter, voiced the fears held by many fans."I am very worried about Dynamos not being involved in the Premiership for the 2026 season. It's worrisome. I urge the Dynamos executive, and the authorities running the club, to put their heads together and save Dynamos. We are worried as supporters," said Munyoro.Supporters say the club's internal divisions and inconsistent performances are destroying morale both on and off the pitch. They have called for urgent intervention to resolve leadership issues, improve player morale and bring stability back to the club.Dynamos, a team that has won more silverware than any other in Zimbabwean football history, is seen as a pillar of the local game. Relegation would not only be a blow to the club, but a huge loss to the country's football heritage.With the season edging closer to its conclusion, pressure is mounting on the technical team, management and players to pull together and rescue the campaign - or risk becoming part of an unthinkable chapter in Zimbabwean football.