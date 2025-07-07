Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

News / National

by Staff reporter

Top engineering minds from across the Southern African region were celebrated for their excellence and leadership at the Southern Africa Federation of Engineering Organisations (Safeo) General Assembly and Awards Ceremony held from July 4 to 5 at Phakalane Golf Estates in Gaborone, Botswana.Among the standout honourees was Zimbabwe's Dr. Eng. Martin Manuhwa, Vice-President of the World Federation of Engineering Organisations and Chair of its Capacity Building Committee. Manuhwa received two prestigious awards for his outstanding contributions to engineering innovation and for his instrumental role in fostering regional collaboration in the sector. His accolades were presented by Botswana's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Noah Salakae, alongside Safeo President Eng. Linda Moseki.Manuhwa was honoured for both his global impact in capacity building and his founding legacy as the first president of Safeo, a regional body that has become a key platform for engineering integration and cooperation in Southern Africa.Another proud moment for Zimbabwe came with the recognition of Eng. Michelle Sibongile Maphosa, who received the Safeo Award for Innovation and Public Engagement for her acclaimed “Sibo the Engineer” project. Through creative storytelling, the initiative introduces young African learners - particularly girls - to science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) using relatable characters and engaging narratives. Maphosa's work has been praised for inspiring a new generation of African engineers and scientists while bridging the gap between the profession and broader communities.This year's Safeo forum brought together engineering bodies from Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Zambia, and Zimbabwe, represented by national engineering councils, registration boards, and professional institutions. The gathering also marked a leadership transition, with Eng. Alberto Julio Tsamba of Mozambique appointed as the new Safeo President, and Zimbabwe's Eng. Thami Mpala elected as President-Elect, reinforcing Zimbabwe's growing influence in regional engineering leadership.Safeo operates under the Federation of African Engineering Organisations (FAEO) and aligns its mission with continental and global development goals, including the SADC Regional Indicative Strategic Development Plan and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The organisation focuses on harmonising engineering standards, strengthening professional capacity, and advancing infrastructure development across Southern Africa.As the ceremony concluded, delegates issued a resounding call to action: to invest in youth, deepen regional engineering partnerships, and ensure that engineering innovation drives sustainable development across Africa.With Zimbabwean engineers leading from the front, the region is poised to unlock new opportunities for infrastructure growth, industrial transformation, and technological advancement.