UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

by Staff reporter

The recent election of Zimbabwean-born academic and social justice advocate Dr Alice Mpofu-Coles as mayor of Reading, a city in southeast England, has been hailed as a defining moment for Africans in the diaspora, symbolising resilience, achievement and transformative leadership.A reception hosted last week in Reading by Diaspora Insurance celebrated Dr Mpofu-Coles' historic appointment. She took over the mayoral role in May after serving as a councillor for Whitley Ward for four years.Speaking at the event, Diaspora Insurance CEO Jeff Madzingo praised the new mayor as a trailblazer and role model whose journey inspires future generations."This is a huge achievement, not just for yourself but for us as a people and, more importantly, for our children," said Madzingo. "Gone are the days when our children grew up without role models and thought the barriers were too high. Your election is evidence that it can be done."Madzingo emphasised that Dr Mpofu-Coles' rise to mayor shows how narratives around African migrants are changing - from tales of struggle to those of excellence, leadership and impact."Being mayor in a foreign country is not a joke. Success is not accidental - it's the result of discipline, hard work, professionalism and determination," he said.Dr Mpofu-Coles, visibly emotional, recounted the hardships she faced since arriving in the United Kingdom as a refugee in 2002, including surviving a five-year battle with breast cancer."I'm overwhelmed," she said, kneeling and clapping in the traditional Zimbabwean way as a gesture of gratitude. "I came to the UK in 2002 and thought I would go back to Zimbabwe and become a Member of Parliament for the then MDC. We were so passionate about change."Reflecting on her cancer journey and the support she received in Reading, she said, "It's been tough, but this city carried me. It was amazing to be cared for by this community."Dr Mpofu-Coles has become a symbol of hope and empowerment, particularly for refugee and immigrant communities. Her story - from factory worker and cleaner to a doctorate holder in Human Geography and a civic leader - has inspired many.A former Zimbabwean diplomat with postings in Mozambique and Yugoslavia, Dr Mpofu-Coles reinvented herself in the UK. She qualified as a social worker, earned a PhD at the University of Reading, and built a career in academia and community advocacy.She has been a trustee and former chair of the Reading Refugee Support Group, and a vocal member of City of Sanctuary, promoting a culture of welcome for displaced people. As a councillor, she has chaired Reading's Adult Social Care, Children's Services and Education Committee and has served on various local boards, including health and neighbourhood safety panels.Her chosen charities for her mayoral year - ReadiFood, a foodbank service, and Utulivu Women's Group, which supports BAME and refugee women - reflect her lifelong dedication to equity, empowerment and human dignity.Dr Mpofu-Coles is being celebrated as a community builder, a fighter for social justice, and a living testimony of what is possible when courage meets opportunity.