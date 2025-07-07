Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

by Staff reporter
39 mins ago | Views
Social media personality Mai Jeremaya is back in the spotlight just days after a Harare court ruled she was a willing participant in a sex-for-money encounter, which formed the basis of a rape case against two men who were later acquitted.

Now, another man, known only as Baba Tanya, has come forward with claims that Mai Jeremaya repeatedly sent him sexually explicit messages and made financial demands, including requests for money to cover her hair appointments and mobile data.

Baba Tanya told H-Metro that in 2023, Mai Jeremaya bombarded him with messages soliciting sex and financial assistance. In one of the messages, she allegedly told him, "I'm horny," and inquired when they would have sex. She also reportedly sent him nude photos and, at one point, expressed regret about sending them.

"I nearly volunteered to testify in court in favour of the two men she accused of rape," Baba Tanya said. "She was always demanding to meet me for sex and money. I avoided her but still sent over US$300 in total. She even asked to meet me near Waterfalls Police Station."

Screenshots of their chats, reviewed by H-Metro, reveal flirtatious exchanges, a video call, and persistent requests for money. In one message, she commented on his looks during a video call: "Zvauri handsome nhaiwe, ndongoona tuma small pictures pa video call."

Other messages show her asking for pictures of him and offering to meet up: "Call me kana waapa Waterfalls Police… I'm so lonely." In another text, she hinted she was on her way to Chitungwiza and asked him to call during the journey.

Despite the ongoing communication, Baba Tanya said they never met in person, though he sent her money several times.

The fresh allegations come just after Harare regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi ruled on Friday that Mai Jeremaya's rape claims against Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie were not credible. The court found she had consented to the encounter and noted inconsistencies in her testimony.

The magistrate also questioned the role played by private investigator Tafadzwa "Advocate Kedha" Chidawa, who was involved in the drama.

Repeated efforts to obtain a response from Mai Jeremaya over the weekend were unsuccessful.

The new revelations by Baba Tanya have further clouded Mai Jeremaya's reputation, raising questions about her intentions and credibility in light of the recent court case.

Source - h-metro
More on: #Jeremaya, #Text, #Message

Comments


Must Read

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

17 mins ago | 45 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

46 mins ago | 35 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

47 mins ago | 5 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

47 mins ago | 24 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

49 mins ago | 28 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

A PSL without Dembare

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

6 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

9 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

19 hrs ago | 1741 Views