Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

News / National

by Staff reporter

Social media personality Mai Jeremaya is back in the spotlight just days after a Harare court ruled she was a willing participant in a sex-for-money encounter, which formed the basis of a rape case against two men who were later acquitted.Now, another man, known only as Baba Tanya, has come forward with claims that Mai Jeremaya repeatedly sent him sexually explicit messages and made financial demands, including requests for money to cover her hair appointments and mobile data.Baba Tanya told H-Metro that in 2023, Mai Jeremaya bombarded him with messages soliciting sex and financial assistance. In one of the messages, she allegedly told him, "I'm horny," and inquired when they would have sex. She also reportedly sent him nude photos and, at one point, expressed regret about sending them."I nearly volunteered to testify in court in favour of the two men she accused of rape," Baba Tanya said. "She was always demanding to meet me for sex and money. I avoided her but still sent over US$300 in total. She even asked to meet me near Waterfalls Police Station."Screenshots of their chats, reviewed by H-Metro, reveal flirtatious exchanges, a video call, and persistent requests for money. In one message, she commented on his looks during a video call: "Zvauri handsome nhaiwe, ndongoona tuma small pictures pa video call."Other messages show her asking for pictures of him and offering to meet up: "Call me kana waapa Waterfalls Police… I'm so lonely." In another text, she hinted she was on her way to Chitungwiza and asked him to call during the journey.Despite the ongoing communication, Baba Tanya said they never met in person, though he sent her money several times.The fresh allegations come just after Harare regional magistrate Letwin Rwodzi ruled on Friday that Mai Jeremaya's rape claims against Thabo Blessing Dube and Martin Charlie were not credible. The court found she had consented to the encounter and noted inconsistencies in her testimony.The magistrate also questioned the role played by private investigator Tafadzwa "Advocate Kedha" Chidawa, who was involved in the drama.Repeated efforts to obtain a response from Mai Jeremaya over the weekend were unsuccessful.The new revelations by Baba Tanya have further clouded Mai Jeremaya's reputation, raising questions about her intentions and credibility in light of the recent court case.