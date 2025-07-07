Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

News / National

by Staff reporter

Football in the Southern Region Division One League is proving to be no walk in the park, but Nkayi United assistant coach Chipo Tsodzo says his side is determined to fight all the way to the finish and secure promotion to the Premier Soccer League.Tsodzo spoke after Nkayi United climbed to the top of the league standings. He expressed confidence in his team's title push and said the ultimate goal is promotion."We're moving at full throttle in this Division One campaign. Above all else, we are here because we aim for the highest prize - to win and reach the Premier Soccer League. We know every team has the same goal, so we will fight to stay at the top. Even when we fall, we will rise again," said Tsodzo.Last weekend, Nkayi United defeated Bosso 90 by three goals to one in a match played at White City Stadium in Bulawayo. After 13 matches, Nkayi United sits at the summit of the table with 28 points. The team has scored 20 goals and conceded only six. They have won eight of their matches, drawn four, and lost just once.They currently lead the table, narrowly ahead of Bulawayo Chiefs who are just a point behind with 27 points.While Tsodzo and the technical bench are confident, he acknowledged that the title race remains tight, with serious competition coming from teams like Bulawayo Chiefs, Hwange, and BlackRock.In the middle of the table, Bulawayo City occupies eighth place with 19 points, followed closely by Casmyn and Megawatt who also have 19 points apiece. At the bottom, the NUST university team is struggling with just six points, having recorded only one win since the season began.In other weekend fixtures, Bulawayo Chiefs and Hwange played to a 1-1 draw. BlackRock managed a narrow 1-0 away win over Mbizo, while Mainline also secured a 1-0 victory against Jordan Sinnott.The race for promotion is heating up, and with Nkayi United leading the charge, the battle for PSL qualification promises more twists and turns as the season progresses.Bosso 90 1-3 Nkayi United, Bulawayo Chiefs 1-1 Hwange, Megawatt 0-0 Victoria Falls Herentals, Jordan Sinott 1-2 Mainline, Casmyn 0-1 Talen Vision, Nust 0-0 Bulawayo Warriors, Zebra Revolution 2-0 Bulawayo City, Imbizo 1-0 Blackrock, Jordan 1-2 Mainline