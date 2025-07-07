Latest News Editor's Choice


Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe karate team returned home on Sunday to a warm welcome after a commendable performance at the AUSC Region 5 Games, where they won eight medals across team and individual events. The team demonstrated both skill and determination, making a strong impression on the regional stage.

Both the boys' and girls' teams clinched bronze medals in the team kata category, showcasing their coordination and technical precision. The success in team events was bolstered by the efforts of Geraldine Muusha and Lovemore Mutune, who each earned bronze medals in individual kata. Their standout performances not only secured personal accolades but also played a pivotal role in inspiring their teammates.

Lovemore Mutune emerged as one of Zimbabwe's top performers at the tournament. In addition to his kata medal, he went on to claim a silver medal in the boys' kumite -68kg category, proving his versatility and competitiveness in different disciplines.

The girls' individual kumite -59kg event saw Anita Machuma secure a bronze medal, while Bongeka Mguni impressed in the +66kg category by winning silver. In the boys' -68kg kumite, Trinity Kotsi added to Zimbabwe's medal haul with a bronze, contributing to the overall success of the team.

The eight-medal performance at the AUSC Region 5 Games highlights the growing depth of Zimbabwean karate and affirms the country's potential on the regional sporting scene. The team's achievements are a testament to the dedication of the athletes and coaches, as well as the support structures behind them, setting a strong foundation for future international competitions.

