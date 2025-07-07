Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

by Staff reporter
48 mins ago | Views
Dynamos head coach Saul Chaminuka has called for the immediate suspension of matches at Rufaro Stadium, citing the poor state of the playing surface which he says no longer meets Premier Soccer League (PSL) standards.

Chaminuka made the remarks after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Herentals on Saturday, a result he partly attributed to the deteriorating pitch conditions.

"I think the pitch has deteriorated. We train on a better pitch, but we come to play on a pitch that is beyond repair," Chaminuka said. "This ground should be suspended so that it recovers. I don't know what the owners of the pitch think about it."

The iconic Mbare-based stadium, which currently serves as home ground to four Premier Soccer League teams - Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals, and a newly promoted side - is also used by some ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League clubs, resulting in heavy wear and tear.

Rufaro was reopened in 2023 after a four-year closure for renovations. The refurbishment, which Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said cost US$1 million, was expected to restore the stadium's reputation as a top football venue in Zimbabwe.

However, Chaminuka's comments have once again drawn attention to long-standing concerns about poor maintenance and overuse, with fans and football administrators now questioning the quality and longevity of the renovations.

With multiple top-tier teams relying on Rufaro, the stadium's condition is likely to become a major point of discussion in the coming weeks as pressure mounts on city authorities to address the concerns raised by one of the country's most prominent coaches.

Source - online

Comments


Must Read

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

19 mins ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

23 mins ago | 21 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

49 mins ago | 6 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

49 mins ago | 26 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

50 mins ago | 69 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

51 mins ago | 29 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

A PSL without Dembare

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

6 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

6 hrs ago | 878 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

6 hrs ago | 408 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

7 hrs ago | 95 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 502 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 134 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

9 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

9 hrs ago | 186 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

9 hrs ago | 326 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

9 hrs ago | 67 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

19 hrs ago | 1742 Views