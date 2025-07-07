Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dynamos head coach Saul Chaminuka has called for the immediate suspension of matches at Rufaro Stadium, citing the poor state of the playing surface which he says no longer meets Premier Soccer League (PSL) standards.Chaminuka made the remarks after his side fell to a 2-0 defeat against Herentals on Saturday, a result he partly attributed to the deteriorating pitch conditions."I think the pitch has deteriorated. We train on a better pitch, but we come to play on a pitch that is beyond repair," Chaminuka said. "This ground should be suspended so that it recovers. I don't know what the owners of the pitch think about it."The iconic Mbare-based stadium, which currently serves as home ground to four Premier Soccer League teams - Dynamos, CAPS United, Herentals, and a newly promoted side - is also used by some ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League clubs, resulting in heavy wear and tear.Rufaro was reopened in 2023 after a four-year closure for renovations. The refurbishment, which Harare Mayor Jacob Mafume said cost US$1 million, was expected to restore the stadium's reputation as a top football venue in Zimbabwe.However, Chaminuka's comments have once again drawn attention to long-standing concerns about poor maintenance and overuse, with fans and football administrators now questioning the quality and longevity of the renovations.With multiple top-tier teams relying on Rufaro, the stadium's condition is likely to become a major point of discussion in the coming weeks as pressure mounts on city authorities to address the concerns raised by one of the country's most prominent coaches.