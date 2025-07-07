Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe has recorded more than 12,000 suspected influenza cases in the past week alone, but public health experts say the surge is not cause for alarm as it falls within the country's typical winter flu season.The Ministry of Health and Child Care's Weekly Disease Surveillance Report, covering the period ending June 26, 2025, confirms the spike but notes that no deaths have been reported from the recent wave of infections.Public health experts and medical professionals are urging calm, explaining that the trend is consistent with seasonal influenza patterns that occur each year between late June and July."This is the period we expect seasonal flu," said Dr Kudzai Masunda, Secretary General of the Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians. "It's not out of the ordinary. Surveillance data over the years consistently shows this as our peak period. In fact, we've not yet reached the highest number of cases we typically see, which can exceed 14,000 in a single week."Dr Masunda emphasised that while the numbers are high, the flu remains a manageable illness for most people, and that simple preventive measures can limit its spread."Flu is spread by droplets, so people must take care of how they interact in public spaces. Avoid going to work or school when sick, and isolate to reduce transmission," he advised.Importantly, the latest data from sentinel surveillance sites around the country has not detected any new cases of COVID-19, confirming that the current uptick is due to ordinary seasonal influenza strains."As of now, there is no indication of any new COVID-19 outbreak. The Ministry continues to monitor influenza and other viruses, and so far, this is consistent with the usual seasonal flu we see every winter," Dr Masunda added.Health authorities are encouraging citizens to take basic precautions, including staying home when feeling unwell, practicing good respiratory hygiene such as covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding crowded places while symptomatic, and seeking medical attention if symptoms become severe.Though widespread, the flu strain circulating this season is not considered lethal, and officials say public awareness and responsible behaviour will help ensure the outbreak remains under control.