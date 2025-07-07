Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

by Staff reporter
10 secs ago | Views
The ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership has announced the replacement of two Central Committee members, Blessed Geza and Terrence Mukupe, as part of internal restructuring aimed at reinforcing party representation and discipline.

Geza was expelled from the ruling party for violating its constitution, while Mukupe, a former Deputy Finance Minister, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for fuel smuggling.

Confirming the developments, ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the appointments are part of the party's efforts to maintain functional and credible leadership at the top decision-making level.

In the Hurungwe political district, war veteran Joseph Serima was elected unopposed to replace Mukupe. In the Kadoma political district, Sanyati legislator Honourable Polite Kambamura was chosen to fill the vacancy left by Geza's dismissal.

Mliswa-Chikoka also revealed that preparations are in motion to hold an election to fill the Central Committee seat for Makonde District, which became vacant after Kindness Paradza was appointed as a Commissioner at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

"These changes are in line with our constitutional mandate to ensure all districts remain fully represented in the Central Committee, particularly as we enter a new phase of policy implementation and grassroots mobilisation," she said.

The recent changes reflect ZANU PF's broader drive to strengthen its internal structures and maintain discipline within its ranks. The party is currently focused on aligning leadership with its strategic objectives as it prepares for future national programmes and consolidates power at the provincial and district levels.

Source - zbc
More on: #Geza, #Mukupe, #Zanu-PF

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

29 mins ago | 14 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

30 mins ago | 1 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

30 mins ago | 10 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

31 mins ago | 26 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

32 mins ago | 14 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

3 hrs ago | 175 Views

A PSL without Dembare

3 hrs ago | 298 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

6 hrs ago | 647 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

6 hrs ago | 859 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

6 hrs ago | 308 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

6 hrs ago | 341 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

6 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 122 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

7 hrs ago | 362 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

8 hrs ago | 697 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

9 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 500 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

9 hrs ago | 371 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

9 hrs ago | 84 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

9 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

9 hrs ago | 178 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

9 hrs ago | 165 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

9 hrs ago | 320 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

9 hrs ago | 139 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

9 hrs ago | 176 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

9 hrs ago | 95 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

9 hrs ago | 65 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

19 hrs ago | 1730 Views

Tagwirei down but not out, resurfaces in Epworth

21 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Zanu-PF Harare to reshuffle Chiwenga ally

22 hrs ago | 2437 Views