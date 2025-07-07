Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial leadership has announced the replacement of two Central Committee members, Blessed Geza and Terrence Mukupe, as part of internal restructuring aimed at reinforcing party representation and discipline.Geza was expelled from the ruling party for violating its constitution, while Mukupe, a former Deputy Finance Minister, is currently serving a three-year prison sentence for fuel smuggling.Confirming the developments, ZANU PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, said the appointments are part of the party's efforts to maintain functional and credible leadership at the top decision-making level.In the Hurungwe political district, war veteran Joseph Serima was elected unopposed to replace Mukupe. In the Kadoma political district, Sanyati legislator Honourable Polite Kambamura was chosen to fill the vacancy left by Geza's dismissal.Mliswa-Chikoka also revealed that preparations are in motion to hold an election to fill the Central Committee seat for Makonde District, which became vacant after Kindness Paradza was appointed as a Commissioner at the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)."These changes are in line with our constitutional mandate to ensure all districts remain fully represented in the Central Committee, particularly as we enter a new phase of policy implementation and grassroots mobilisation," she said.The recent changes reflect ZANU PF's broader drive to strengthen its internal structures and maintain discipline within its ranks. The party is currently focused on aligning leadership with its strategic objectives as it prepares for future national programmes and consolidates power at the provincial and district levels.