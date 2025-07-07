Latest News Editor's Choice


Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

A 25-year-old herdsman from Binga appeared before the Bulawayo Regional Court on Friday, facing a rape charge involving a 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho.

The accused, Matthew Munsaka of Manjemi Line, was remanded in custody by Regional Magistrate Ms Sibonginkosi Mnkandla until July 24, pending trial.

According to the State, represented by prosecutor Ms Nomthandazo Mafu, the incident occurred on April 19 at around 2PM while the minor was herding goats in a bushy area near her home. It is alleged that Munsaka emerged from the shrubs, grabbed the girl by the hands, and forcibly raped her.

After the assault, Munsaka reportedly threatened to kill the girl if she disclosed the matter to anyone. The victim later informed her mother, who reported the case to the police. Munsaka was arrested two days later.

In his defence, Munsaka denied the allegations, claiming the accusations were fabricated by the girl under the influence of her father, who he said had shown hostility and was attempting to take over his job.

Meanwhile, in a separate case of gender-based violence, a 37-year-old man from Queens Park suburb in Bulawayo has been arraigned for allegedly assaulting his wife after she refused to be intimate with him.

Dylan Francis pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Magistrate Ms Evia Matura on charges of domestic assault. He was remanded in custody until Wednesday.

Prosecutor Ms Josephine Gurazhira told the court that the incident took place on the night of March 14, following a heated dispute between Francis and his wife, Ms Mariah Kewalram.

The State alleges that Francis, in a fit of rage, slapped his wife and struck her on the head with a ceramic bowl, accusing her of infidelity. Ms Kewalram testified that prior to the assault, Francis had been sending her abusive messages and returned home intoxicated, hurling insults at her.

When she rejected his advances for intimacy that night, she said Francis became violent. Later, while she was sleeping in their son's room, Francis reportedly struck her again with the ceramic bowl, knocking her unconscious. She regained consciousness to find herself bleeding and with a swollen right hand.

A police report was made, resulting in Francis's arrest. Both matters are still before the courts.

