Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Masvingo City Council is facing mounting criticism from residents over the prolonged downtime of a key earth-moving machine, brought to a standstill by flat tyres while working on a crucial trenching project in Mucheke.

The yellow JCB machine, tasked with excavating a new and safer trench along Dare Street, has been idle for nearly a month due to two damaged tyres. Residents say the stalled project is a reflection of poor planning and misplaced priorities by the city's leadership.

"We were thrilled with the new trench, but now we're worried it will be abandoned," said a Mucheke resident. "This trench was a major improvement over the old one, which kept collapsing and had turned into a dumping site. Now, it looks like we're back to square one."

Ward 3 Councillor Maxwell Madhuna confirmed the work stoppage, expressing concern over the delay in replacing the tyres.

"It's been almost a month now, and the tyres still haven't been fixed. I am equally worried. This was a vital project that should not be left hanging," Madhuna said.

However, Mayor Alec Tabe sought to allay fears, saying the issue was being resolved. "Tyres were supplied today, and they will be fixed today. Work is expected to resume immediately," he said on July 7.

The trench had initially brought hope to residents, who applauded the council for addressing a long-standing issue in their neighbourhood. The previous trench was dangerous and unhygienic, often accumulating waste and collapsing during rains.

Since the breakdown, the JCB machine has been parked near Mamutse Stadium, under 24-hour guard by council workers who are reportedly enduring harsh winter nights to prevent theft or vandalism.

The delay has sparked wider outrage amid revelations that some councillors had recently lobbied for an international trip to study a solar project, raising questions about the city's priorities and financial decision-making.

"This is not about tyres. It's about what the city values," said a resident activist. "How do you justify spending money on foreign trips when critical equipment needed to serve the community lies idle?"

The incident has become symbolic of broader frustrations with municipal service delivery in Masvingo, with residents calling for increased transparency and better resource management.

Source - Tellzim

Comments


Must Read

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

16 mins ago | 40 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

20 mins ago | 18 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

46 mins ago | 34 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

46 mins ago | 5 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

47 mins ago | 24 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

47 mins ago | 65 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

48 mins ago | 28 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

A PSL without Dembare

4 hrs ago | 305 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

6 hrs ago | 653 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

6 hrs ago | 876 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

6 hrs ago | 313 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

6 hrs ago | 351 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

6 hrs ago | 407 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

7 hrs ago | 378 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 123 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

7 hrs ago | 368 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

8 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

8 hrs ago | 706 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

9 hrs ago | 333 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

9 hrs ago | 501 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

9 hrs ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

9 hrs ago | 85 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

9 hrs ago | 286 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

9 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

9 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

9 hrs ago | 182 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

9 hrs ago | 167 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

9 hrs ago | 325 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

9 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

9 hrs ago | 140 Views

Injury-hit Zimbabwe under siege as South Africa dominates

9 hrs ago | 33 Views

Gambling is devouring Zimbabwe's youth faster than drugs

9 hrs ago | 177 Views

Drivers face arrest, fines for parking at construction sites

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

CAPS United pip Scottland FC

9 hrs ago | 96 Views

Harare council faces scandal over $500m lost on delays

9 hrs ago | 66 Views

Masimirembwa formally introduces Tagwirei

19 hrs ago | 1741 Views