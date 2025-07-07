Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

News / National

by Staff reporter

Masvingo City Council is facing mounting criticism from residents over the prolonged downtime of a key earth-moving machine, brought to a standstill by flat tyres while working on a crucial trenching project in Mucheke.The yellow JCB machine, tasked with excavating a new and safer trench along Dare Street, has been idle for nearly a month due to two damaged tyres. Residents say the stalled project is a reflection of poor planning and misplaced priorities by the city's leadership."We were thrilled with the new trench, but now we're worried it will be abandoned," said a Mucheke resident. "This trench was a major improvement over the old one, which kept collapsing and had turned into a dumping site. Now, it looks like we're back to square one."Ward 3 Councillor Maxwell Madhuna confirmed the work stoppage, expressing concern over the delay in replacing the tyres."It's been almost a month now, and the tyres still haven't been fixed. I am equally worried. This was a vital project that should not be left hanging," Madhuna said.However, Mayor Alec Tabe sought to allay fears, saying the issue was being resolved. "Tyres were supplied today, and they will be fixed today. Work is expected to resume immediately," he said on July 7.The trench had initially brought hope to residents, who applauded the council for addressing a long-standing issue in their neighbourhood. The previous trench was dangerous and unhygienic, often accumulating waste and collapsing during rains.Since the breakdown, the JCB machine has been parked near Mamutse Stadium, under 24-hour guard by council workers who are reportedly enduring harsh winter nights to prevent theft or vandalism.The delay has sparked wider outrage amid revelations that some councillors had recently lobbied for an international trip to study a solar project, raising questions about the city's priorities and financial decision-making."This is not about tyres. It's about what the city values," said a resident activist. "How do you justify spending money on foreign trips when critical equipment needed to serve the community lies idle?"The incident has become symbolic of broader frustrations with municipal service delivery in Masvingo, with residents calling for increased transparency and better resource management.