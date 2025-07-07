Latest News Editor's Choice


Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation Tinoda Machakaire has formally demanded a retraction from opposition politician and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere over what his legal team describes as defamatory statements made on social media.

In a strongly worded follow-up letter addressed to Mahere and dated 7 July 2025, Machakaire's lawyers accuse the former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson of making unsubstantiated allegations against the Deputy Minister via her X (formerly Twitter) handle, outside the bounds of legally prescribed procedures for seeking public information.

The letter, titled "Letter of demand on behalf of Mr Tinoda Machakaire for withdrawal of defamatory allegations," refers to an earlier communication and takes issue with Mahere's informal response on social media, stating that a formal reply is still expected.

"We have taken note that you have used your Twitter handle to respond to our letter… We have not received a formal response, which we still anticipate," reads part of the letter.

The lawyers concede to an earlier misstep in citing the repealed Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA), acknowledging that it was replaced by the Freedom of Information Act [Chapter 10:33]. However, they argue that lawful procedures for requesting public information remain intact under the new law.

"The repeal you speak about in your tweets did not deal away with the lawful procedures needed to lawfully request information from public entities," the letter states, citing Section 7 of the new Act, which outlines the formal application process for accessing official information.

The lawyers maintain that Mahere's public commentary - allegedly questioning Machakaire's dealings in his official capacity - was not a lawful request for transparency but a personal attack that amounts to defamation.

"If your defamatory broadcasts on X are directed to our client in his official capacity in genuine search for accountability, then such must be made in terms of the law, law of which you are conversant with," the legal team argues. "Our client insists that the broadcast is defamatory as it attacks his person and not official public title."

Machakaire is demanding that Mahere retract her statements and follow formal channels if she wishes to request information from the Ministry of Youth. The lawyers assert that the ongoing engagement on social media is "unlawful" and does not meet the legal standards required by Zimbabwean legislation.

The dispute has sparked debate on social media, with some defending Mahere's right to hold public officials accountable in the digital public square, while others caution that public discourse must still conform to legal frameworks.

Mahere, an outspoken critic of ZANU-PF, has yet to issue a formal response to the letter.

Source - BD
