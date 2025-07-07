Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze/Simbarashe Sithole

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has announced a fatal road traffic accident at the 54 kilometre peg along Harare-Mukumbura road (Mazowe towards Bindura), which claimed the life of a male adult only identified as Dhuterere after jumping from a moving vehicle and sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot.Mashonaland Central police spokesperson, Inspector Milton Mundembe, confirmed the fatal accident to Bulawayo24.com and announced that the other two passengers are now in hospital."The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident where circumstances were that on 02 July 2025 at around 2120 hours, an unregistered white Hino Ranger Truck, along Harare-Mukumbura road, was driving due north towards Bindura with ten passengers on board. Two passengers were in front while the other eight were in the loading box," Mundembe said."The second party was driving a silver Toyota Hiace (registration number AFB 9045) along Harare-Mukumbura Road due north towards Bindura with one passenger on board behind the first party. The third party was driving a silver Toyota Runx (registration number AFG 2738) along Harare-Mukumbura Road due south towards Mazowe with no passengers on board," Mundembe added."Upon approaching the 54 km peg along the said road, a passenger identified as Dhuterere, who was in the loading box of the first party's vehicle (Hino Ranger Truck) jumped and fell down on the tarred road. He sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot. The deceased's body was conveyed to Concession Hospital mortuary, awaiting post-mortem and informing his next of kin," Mundembe confirmed."The second party tried to avoid the body of the deceased, who was on the road. He swerved to the right and encroached onto the opposite lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the third party. The ZRP Mazowe Traffic attended the scene, the injured were referred to Concession District Hospital for treatment, and the deceased was conveyed to Concession Hospital Mortuary awaiting post-mortem," he added.Meanwhile, two other passengers from the accident are admitted at Concession Hospital and their conditions are progressively stable.Inspector Mundembe appealed to motorists to be cautious at all times, adhere to road rules and regulations, maintain a proper following distance, and avoid night driving, which is associated with reduced visibility.