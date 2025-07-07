PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

News / National

by Staff reporter

A devastating road accident early Tuesday morning has claimed multiple lives after a Mzansi Express bus traveling from Johannesburg to Zimbabwe was involved in a horrific crash in Musina, Limpopo Province.The tragic incident occurred when the cross-border coach collided with a stationary bakkie that had broken down in the middle of the road. According to preliminary reports, the bakkie had no hazard warning lights or reflective breakdown triangle to alert oncoming traffic.The impact caused the bus to swerve into the opposite lane, where it crashed into the trailer of an oncoming truck. Authorities say the truck driver narrowly avoided a head-on collision, but the bus struck the trailer with considerable force, resulting in catastrophic damage to the right side of the vehicle.Eyewitnesses described the scene as "chaotic and heart-wrenching," with emergency personnel working through the morning to assist the injured and recover bodies. Passengers seated on the right-hand side of the bus bore the brunt of the impact, and several fatalities were confirmed on-site."We can confirm multiple fatalities, and several others have been rushed to nearby hospitals with critical and serious injuries," said a spokesperson for the South African Police Service. "An investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the crash and whether negligence was involved."Mzansi Express officials have expressed deep sorrow over the incident and pledged to cooperate fully with authorities. "Our hearts are with the families of those who lost their lives, and we are working closely with local authorities to support the injured and assist next of kin," a company representative said in a brief statement.The names of the deceased have not yet been released, as families are still being notified.Traffic on the N1 near Musina was temporarily disrupted as investigators and emergency services cleared the wreckage. Authorities are urging motorists to exercise extreme caution, especially when dealing with vehicle breakdowns, and to ensure all safety measures - such as warning triangles - are in place to prevent such tragedies.This is a developing story.