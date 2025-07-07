Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

News / National

by Gideon Madzikatidze

CHIPINGE - A 28-year-old predatory prophet will serve an effective 10-year jail term after Chipinge regional court sentenced him on two counts for having sexual intercourse with two minors (including form 1 and 2 learners) and respectively impregnating both, one seeking journey mercy before travelling to Marondera whilst another one eloped with him.In passing judgment, the court sentenced the offender to 6 years for each count and suspended a year (per count) on condition of good behaviour.The court heard that on first count and on an unknown date in October 2024 at Chimiro village (Chipinge), the offender had sexual intercourse with a 13-year old form 1 learner who was advised to visit prophet for protective prayers and prophetic inquiry (need spiritual protection during scheduled journey) towards her scheduled journey to Marondera. Upon arrival at the lonely prophet's homestead, the minor was invited to the bedroom where they had sexual intercourse after the offender expressed his romantic interest.The matter came to light on 26 May when the minor's mother reported the matter to the police after noticing that she was pregnant and, upon obtaining confirmation from a medical examination, that the victim was eight months pregnant.On a second count (count 2), months ranging between February and May of 2025, while in Chipinge, the offender unlawfully had sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old Form 2 girl with her consent. The form 2 learner later eloped with him and resided together in May 2025.The matter came to light after the victim on count one reported her case to the police, and a medical examination for victim two confirmed that she was four months pregnant.