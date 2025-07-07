Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago | Views
The Harare City Council (HCC) has sparked outrage among residents and civil society after filing an appeal to reverse a High Court judgment compelling it to renovate the crumbling Mbare flats - a landmark ruling hailed as a victory for urban housing rights.

The municipality is contesting a judgment handed down by Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa, who ordered HCC to urgently rehabilitate the Matapi, Matererini, Nenyere, and Mbare flats, citing the city's legal and constitutional obligation to ensure safe and dignified housing for its residents.

The matter is now scheduled to be heard on July 18 before Justice Manyangadze.

The Combined Harare Residents Association (CHRA), which brought the original case against the council and is cited as the first respondent, condemned the appeal as a "betrayal of duty" by the city authorities.

"The City of Harare has sparked outrage after launching an appeal to reverse a High Court judgment (HCH4825/24) compelling it to rehabilitate Mbare flats and provide residents with basic water, sanitation, and hygiene services," CHRA said in a strongly worded statement.

CHRA successfully argued in court that the deteriorating conditions in the Mbare flats violate residents' constitutional rights. The court had found that the buildings, some of which date back to the colonial era, are in a state of severe neglect, plagued by raw sewage leaks, persistent water shortages, dilapidated infrastructure, and chronic overcrowding.

"The court had ruled that the city must take immediate action to restore dignity and protect public health by upgrading the dilapidated and unsanitary Mbare hostels," CHRA said.

Instead of implementing the court's directive, the City of Harare has chosen to challenge it - a move that critics say is a delay tactic that could further endanger the health and well-being of thousands of residents.

"This appeal demonstrates a disturbing disregard for human dignity and public health," said one Mbare resident, adding, "We've lived with bedbugs, sewage, and broken toilets for too long. Now, when the court finally stands with us, the city wants to run away from its responsibility."

Public health experts and housing rights advocates have also raised concern, warning that conditions in the flats - already deemed hazardous - may deteriorate further if action is delayed.

The appeal comes as the City of Harare continues to face widespread criticism for service delivery failures across the capital, including uncollected refuse, broken water infrastructure, and a housing backlog affecting tens of thousands.

As the legal battle continues, residents of Mbare remain trapped in dilapidated buildings - still waiting for the day their right to decent shelter is fulfilled.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #HCC, #Harare, #Flats

Comments


Must Read

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

35 mins ago | 96 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

40 mins ago | 103 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

2 hrs ago | 792 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

12 hrs ago | 1630 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

14 hrs ago | 810 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

16 hrs ago | 787 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

16 hrs ago | 657 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

16 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

16 hrs ago | 351 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

16 hrs ago | 325 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

19 hrs ago | 415 Views

A PSL without Dembare

19 hrs ago | 551 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

21 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

21 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

22 hrs ago | 450 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

22 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

22 hrs ago | 150 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

22 hrs ago | 263 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

22 hrs ago | 718 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

22 hrs ago | 525 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 193 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

23 hrs ago | 73 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

23 hrs ago | 153 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

24 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

24 hrs ago | 848 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

07 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 196 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

07 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 418 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

07 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 627 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

07 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 429 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

07 Jul 2025 at 08:57hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

07 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 156 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

07 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 353 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

07 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 86 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

07 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1984 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

07 Jul 2025 at 08:48hrs | 224 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

07 Jul 2025 at 08:47hrs | 660 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

07 Jul 2025 at 08:47hrs | 223 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

07 Jul 2025 at 08:46hrs | 505 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

07 Jul 2025 at 08:45hrs | 88 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants decry unpaid allowances

07 Jul 2025 at 08:44hrs | 183 Views