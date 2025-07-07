No more free water across Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe is set to begin the nationwide rollout of prepaid water meters in a landmark move aimed at improving water management, curbing wastage, and enhancing revenue collection. The initiative is expected to launch in Harare within the next two weeks, targeting selected high-density suburbs in the first phase.This ambitious programme, which will eventually cover the entire country, forms part of a broader plan to privatise urban water systems under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. The government has signed contracts with the City of Harare, Hangzhou Liaison Technology Company, and Helcraw Electrical to implement the water reform project.Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed the development, saying installation of the meters will begin imminently."We have signed contracts with the investor; they are now on site," said Minister Garwe. "It is a process, but we are glad that it has begun. In Harare, we will start installing the prepaid meters in the next two or three weeks, focusing first on high-density suburbs and satellite towns like Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Norton."Under the plan, 600,000 prepaid water meters will be installed nationwide during the first phase - with 320,000 earmarked for Harare alone. The remainder will be allocated to Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Victoria Falls.The project will also involve the construction of a new water treatment plant for Harare, along with the privatisation of raw water purification, distribution, billing, and wastewater management - services previously handled by the struggling City Council.Authorities say the introduction of prepaid meters will empower residents to better monitor and control their water usage, reduce treated water theft, and ensure users pay for water in advance - a model expected to significantly boost municipal revenue.The prepaid metering model was first proposed in 2014 by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), but initial pilot programmes in Harare's CBD, Avenues, Milton Park, and Sunningdale were shelved in 2016. However, ZINWA has since successfully implemented prepaid water systems in several small towns and growth points, including Mvurwi, Nyanga, Mutoko, Chivhu, and Hwange.Urban planning expert Dr Percy Toriro welcomed the move but warned against the risks of full privatisation."Water is an essential public good that must be managed carefully," Dr Toriro said. "While private sector participation can improve efficiency, it also risks excluding vulnerable communities if not properly regulated. Most successful models globally involve semi-autonomous utilities that blend public accountability with operational flexibility."Residents in many urban centres have endured years of poor water delivery, with some suburbs in Harare going without running water for extended periods due to ageing infrastructure, poor planning, and underfunded local authorities.President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently launched Minimum Service Delivery Standards for councils during the 4th Local Authorities Indaba in Bulawayo, highlighting the urgent need for reliable water, roads, sanitation, and waste management in cities and towns.Zimbabwe now joins several African countries - including South Africa, Senegal, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire - in adopting full or partial water privatisation models to tackle urban service delivery challenges.The success of the prepaid metering programme will likely determine the future of water provision in Zimbabwe, with authorities hoping it will mark a turning point in the country's urban water crisis.