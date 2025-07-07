Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No more free water across Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
5 secs ago | Views
The Government of Zimbabwe is set to begin the nationwide rollout of prepaid water meters in a landmark move aimed at improving water management, curbing wastage, and enhancing revenue collection. The initiative is expected to launch in Harare within the next two weeks, targeting selected high-density suburbs in the first phase.

This ambitious programme, which will eventually cover the entire country, forms part of a broader plan to privatise urban water systems under a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) model. The government has signed contracts with the City of Harare, Hangzhou Liaison Technology Company, and Helcraw Electrical to implement the water reform project.

Local Government and Public Works Minister Daniel Garwe confirmed the development, saying installation of the meters will begin imminently.

"We have signed contracts with the investor; they are now on site," said Minister Garwe. "It is a process, but we are glad that it has begun. In Harare, we will start installing the prepaid meters in the next two or three weeks, focusing first on high-density suburbs and satellite towns like Chitungwiza, Ruwa and Norton."

Under the plan, 600,000 prepaid water meters will be installed nationwide during the first phase - with 320,000 earmarked for Harare alone. The remainder will be allocated to Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Victoria Falls.

The project will also involve the construction of a new water treatment plant for Harare, along with the privatisation of raw water purification, distribution, billing, and wastewater management - services previously handled by the struggling City Council.

Authorities say the introduction of prepaid meters will empower residents to better monitor and control their water usage, reduce treated water theft, and ensure users pay for water in advance - a model expected to significantly boost municipal revenue.

The prepaid metering model was first proposed in 2014 by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), but initial pilot programmes in Harare's CBD, Avenues, Milton Park, and Sunningdale were shelved in 2016. However, ZINWA has since successfully implemented prepaid water systems in several small towns and growth points, including Mvurwi, Nyanga, Mutoko, Chivhu, and Hwange.

Urban planning expert Dr Percy Toriro welcomed the move but warned against the risks of full privatisation.

"Water is an essential public good that must be managed carefully," Dr Toriro said. "While private sector participation can improve efficiency, it also risks excluding vulnerable communities if not properly regulated. Most successful models globally involve semi-autonomous utilities that blend public accountability with operational flexibility."

Residents in many urban centres have endured years of poor water delivery, with some suburbs in Harare going without running water for extended periods due to ageing infrastructure, poor planning, and underfunded local authorities.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently launched Minimum Service Delivery Standards for councils during the 4th Local Authorities Indaba in Bulawayo, highlighting the urgent need for reliable water, roads, sanitation, and waste management in cities and towns.

Zimbabwe now joins several African countries - including South Africa, Senegal, Gabon and Côte d'Ivoire - in adopting full or partial water privatisation models to tackle urban service delivery challenges.

The success of the prepaid metering programme will likely determine the future of water provision in Zimbabwe, with authorities hoping it will mark a turning point in the country's urban water crisis.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Water, #Zimbabwe, #Free

Comments


Must Read

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

1 min ago | 0 Views

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

36 mins ago | 96 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

41 mins ago | 110 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

2 hrs ago | 801 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

12 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

14 hrs ago | 810 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

16 hrs ago | 789 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

16 hrs ago | 658 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

16 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

16 hrs ago | 560 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

16 hrs ago | 353 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

16 hrs ago | 871 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

16 hrs ago | 326 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

18 hrs ago | 771 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

19 hrs ago | 415 Views

A PSL without Dembare

19 hrs ago | 551 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

21 hrs ago | 1253 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

22 hrs ago | 385 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

22 hrs ago | 451 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

22 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

22 hrs ago | 150 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

22 hrs ago | 263 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

22 hrs ago | 718 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

23 hrs ago | 525 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 195 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

23 hrs ago | 73 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

23 hrs ago | 153 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

24 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

24 hrs ago | 848 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

07 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 197 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

07 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 418 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

07 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 627 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

07 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 429 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

07 Jul 2025 at 08:57hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

07 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 156 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

07 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 353 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

07 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 86 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

07 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1986 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

07 Jul 2025 at 08:48hrs | 224 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

07 Jul 2025 at 08:47hrs | 661 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

07 Jul 2025 at 08:47hrs | 224 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

07 Jul 2025 at 08:46hrs | 505 Views

Bulawayo residents raise alarm over council procurement processes

07 Jul 2025 at 08:45hrs | 88 Views