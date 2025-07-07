Maize seed sales surge in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean farmers have significantly ramped up grain production this year, marking a powerful rebound from the devastating El Nino-induced drought of the previous season. The renewed agricultural momentum is being hailed as a crucial step toward national food security, with government officials and industry leaders celebrating the surge in output.Seed Co, the country's largest seed producer, reported a dramatic 52% increase in total seed sales for the year ending March - with maize seed sales alone rising by an impressive 91%. This spike in demand reflects both farmer optimism and a robust national response to food insecurity concerns."The rising demand for seeds is critical for our nation as we strive for food self-sufficiency," said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri. "This year, farmers have planted more crops compared to the previous season, which is an important step toward ensuring that our nation can feed itself. Our goal is to transform our agricultural sector into one that is not only productive but also resilient in the face of challenges like drought."According to government projections, Zimbabwe is expecting a grain surplus of approximately 812,000 tonnes, with total cereal reserves expected to reach 3.01 million tonnes. This includes a projected harvest of 2,928,206 tonnes and an existing reserve of 83,526 tonnes, comfortably exceeding the country's annual grain requirement of 2.2 million tonnes.The bumper harvest is being attributed to a mix of favorable rainfall, farmer preparedness, and robust government support."Farmers were well-prepared and well-informed for this season," said Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union president Dr. Shadreck Makombe. "The good rains we received were a boon. There was no doubt that we would succeed this year. Moreover, farmers practiced good agronomic practices, which are crucial in farming. This combination of factors has set the stage for a bountiful harvest."Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president Mrs. Depinah Nkomo also emphasized the importance of private sector involvement."The future of maize production in Zimbabwe is promising, thanks to the involvement of private players, which is critical in boosting farming efforts," she said. "We are optimistic that if farmers continue to be compensated in foreign currency, we can meet our targets next year. The collaboration between private players and the Government is essential to sustaining this momentum."Government-backed initiatives like-PFumvudza/Intwasa and the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (Neaps) have played a pivotal role in enabling the rebound. These programmes, executed in partnership with the private sector and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), aim to strengthen food systems, increase productivity, and promote sustainable farming practices across the country.As the agricultural sector continues to recover, the renewed energy among farmers signals hope for long-term food security and economic resilience. With continued support and favorable conditions, Zimbabwe may be on the path to becoming a regional leader in grain production once again.