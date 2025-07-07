Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Maize seed sales surge in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
24 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwean farmers have significantly ramped up grain production this year, marking a powerful rebound from the devastating El Nino-induced drought of the previous season. The renewed agricultural momentum is being hailed as a crucial step toward national food security, with government officials and industry leaders celebrating the surge in output.

Seed Co, the country's largest seed producer, reported a dramatic 52% increase in total seed sales for the year ending March - with maize seed sales alone rising by an impressive 91%. This spike in demand reflects both farmer optimism and a robust national response to food insecurity concerns.

"The rising demand for seeds is critical for our nation as we strive for food self-sufficiency," said Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri. "This year, farmers have planted more crops compared to the previous season, which is an important step toward ensuring that our nation can feed itself. Our goal is to transform our agricultural sector into one that is not only productive but also resilient in the face of challenges like drought."

According to government projections, Zimbabwe is expecting a grain surplus of approximately 812,000 tonnes, with total cereal reserves expected to reach 3.01 million tonnes. This includes a projected harvest of 2,928,206 tonnes and an existing reserve of 83,526 tonnes, comfortably exceeding the country's annual grain requirement of 2.2 million tonnes.

The bumper harvest is being attributed to a mix of favorable rainfall, farmer preparedness, and robust government support.

"Farmers were well-prepared and well-informed for this season," said Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers' Union president Dr. Shadreck Makombe. "The good rains we received were a boon. There was no doubt that we would succeed this year. Moreover, farmers practiced good agronomic practices, which are crucial in farming. This combination of factors has set the stage for a bountiful harvest."

Zimbabwe Indigenous Women Farmers Association Trust president Mrs. Depinah Nkomo also emphasized the importance of private sector involvement.

"The future of maize production in Zimbabwe is promising, thanks to the involvement of private players, which is critical in boosting farming efforts," she said. "We are optimistic that if farmers continue to be compensated in foreign currency, we can meet our targets next year. The collaboration between private players and the Government is essential to sustaining this momentum."

Government-backed initiatives like-PFumvudza/Intwasa and the National Enhanced Agriculture Productivity Scheme (Neaps) have played a pivotal role in enabling the rebound. These programmes, executed in partnership with the private sector and the Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA), aim to strengthen food systems, increase productivity, and promote sustainable farming practices across the country.

As the agricultural sector continues to recover, the renewed energy among farmers signals hope for long-term food security and economic resilience. With continued support and favorable conditions, Zimbabwe may be on the path to becoming a regional leader in grain production once again.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Maize, #Seed, #Sales

Comments


Must Read

No more free water across Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

4 mins ago | 0 Views

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

38 mins ago | 108 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

44 mins ago | 116 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

2 hrs ago | 824 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

12 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

14 hrs ago | 815 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

16 hrs ago | 793 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

16 hrs ago | 660 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

16 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

16 hrs ago | 717 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

16 hrs ago | 563 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

16 hrs ago | 121 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

16 hrs ago | 356 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

16 hrs ago | 875 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

16 hrs ago | 330 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

18 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

19 hrs ago | 415 Views

A PSL without Dembare

19 hrs ago | 551 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

21 hrs ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

22 hrs ago | 1254 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

22 hrs ago | 387 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

22 hrs ago | 452 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

22 hrs ago | 697 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

22 hrs ago | 150 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

22 hrs ago | 378 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

22 hrs ago | 264 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

22 hrs ago | 718 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

22 hrs ago | 111 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

23 hrs ago | 525 Views

Time to reform the National Heroes selection process in Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 196 Views

Sanyatwe appoints new SRC Board

23 hrs ago | 536 Views

Teen Zimbabwean karateka wins silver at regional tournament

23 hrs ago | 73 Views

Church summons police, politicians over drugs menace

23 hrs ago | 153 Views

Fadzayi Mahere hit with US$100,000 defamation lawsuit

24 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Temba Mliswa speaks the ugly truth

24 hrs ago | 849 Views

Highlanders' goal drought continues

07 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 197 Views

Jalai sparks storm as Dynamos sink deeper into crisis

07 Jul 2025 at 09:10hrs | 419 Views

Mai TT slapped with US$100,000 lawsuit

07 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 628 Views

'Detective Kedha' in the eye of a storm

07 Jul 2025 at 09:09hrs | 429 Views

Zimbabwean consumer sector poised for improvement

07 Jul 2025 at 08:57hrs | 99 Views

Zanu-PF indaba set for Mutare Polytechnic

07 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 156 Views

Siblings' inheritance dispute spills into court

07 Jul 2025 at 08:51hrs | 353 Views

NatPharm boosts medicines availability

07 Jul 2025 at 08:50hrs | 86 Views

Bona Mugabe wins High Court ruling allowing divorce claims

07 Jul 2025 at 08:49hrs | 1988 Views

Zanu-PF tells members that donated vehicles must be registered

07 Jul 2025 at 08:48hrs | 224 Views

UK-based couple files complaint against Bulawayo prosecutors

07 Jul 2025 at 08:47hrs | 669 Views

Delta Corporation slams Zimra over uncertainties

07 Jul 2025 at 08:47hrs | 224 Views

Egodini Mall project in turmoil

07 Jul 2025 at 08:46hrs | 505 Views