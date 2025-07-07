'Vumbunu brothers have been a thorn in our side'

News / National

by Staff reporter

The dramatic arrest of the notorious Vumbunu brothers, Abraham and Elijah Temayi, in South Africa has reignited public interest in the sensational US$4 million Ecobank armed robbery that stunned Bulawayo last year and sent shockwaves across the country.The siblings, dubbed the "Terror Twins," were apprehended on July 5 in a high-stakes joint operation between the South African Police Services (SAPS) and the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP). Their capture is being hailed as a significant breakthrough in a case many believed had gone cold.Police confirmed that the brothers are prime suspects in the daring daylight robbery that took place on October 3, 2024, along Bulawayo's 9th Avenue. Heavily armed assailants pounced on a Safeguard security crew transporting cash, seized multiple trunks, and escaped with surgical precision - a scene witnesses likened to a Hollywood action film."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of Abraham Temayi Vumbunu and Elijah Temayi Vumbunu… in connection with the US$4 million Bulawayo Ecobank robbery. The due processes of the law are now taking effect for the suspects' extradition to Zimbabwe," said national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi.The Vumbunu brothers hail from Mzilikazi suburb in Bulawayo. Raised in a polygamous, religious household, the two are technically half-brothers - sons of sisters married to the same man - but have always been considered twins due to their closeness in age and inseparable bond.Police sources revealed that the brothers' descent into crime began as far back as the mid-1990s, in what appears to be a family network involved in a range of illicit activities, from drug trafficking and petty theft to armed robbery and carjackings.Abraham, who had recently completed a 14-year prison term, is believed to have rejoined Elijah and their syndicate within weeks of his release to orchestrate the high-stakes Ecobank heist."We've been monitoring the Vumbunu brothers' activities for some time," said a senior police officer. "Their capture has been a long time coming. They've long been thorns in the side of law enforcement."The Vumbunu brothers are also suspects in a slew of other high-profile crimes, including the Mukuru cash-in-transit heist, the violent How Mine gold robbery, and a spate of armed home invasions and car thefts across Bulawayo and beyond.Vendors who witnessed the robbery described the attack in chilling detail."The first guy jumped out of a Ford Ranger, shouting and pointing a rifle. Within seconds, others followed and took the cash trunks like clockwork. It was terrifying - the guards had no chance," said a vendor who was just metres from the scene.The ruthless efficiency of the robbery has raised concerns over the rise of organised crime syndicates with cross-border reach.While many citizens welcomed the arrests, others questioned why it took so long to apprehend suspects police claim they had long been monitoring."It has been months since the case went cold, and now they suddenly have a lead?" said Mr Thulani Jubane from Hillside. "How are we supposed to feel safe if these criminals can operate freely and disappear across borders?"A vendor near the scene added, "As a mother, it frightens me. What if they come back? We just want to live without fear."Cross-Border Crime and the Need for ReformThe arrests of the Vumbunu brothers highlight both the capabilities and shortcomings of regional law enforcement. While their capture is a success, it also exposes glaring gaps in surveillance, intelligence sharing, and prosecution.Criminal justice experts say the case underscores the urgent need for faster extradition processes, regional crime databases, and tougher penalties for cross-border crime."The Terror Twins have become a symbol of organised crime's reach and ruthlessness," said one analyst. "Their arrest is progress - but only if it leads to real accountability, dismantling of their networks, and better systems to prevent future crimes."As Zimbabwe awaits their extradition, the public remains anxious to know: Who else is involved, and how far does this network really go?