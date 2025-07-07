Latest News Editor's Choice


Mobile internet data usage increases throughout Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
Zimbabweans consumed a staggering 97.2 billion megabytes of mobile internet data in the final quarter of 2024, marking a significant surge in digital activity across the country, according to the latest Information and Communication Technology (ICT) index released by the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat).

The report, which also includes Postal and Courier Services statistics, tracks changes in the volume of ICT and postal activity from the first to the fourth quarter of 2024. It is compiled using administrative data from the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ).

ZimStat said the data-driven findings highlight a marked rise in mobile internet usage, with mobile internet and data traffic increasing by 24% in the fourth quarter alone, jumping from 78.4 billion megabytes in the third quarter to 97.2 billion megabytes.

This growth in consumption pushed the mobile internet and data index up to 166.3 in the fourth quarter, from 134.1 in the third - reflecting the nation's growing dependence on digital communication and services.

The rise in usage was matched by an increase in internet accessibility. Active internet and data subscriptions rose to 12.5 million in the fourth quarter, up from 12.3 million in the previous quarter.

"This translates into a 1.7% quarter-on-quarter increase in the ICT index from 106.3 to 108.1," said ZimStat in its latest report.

Mobile voice traffic also experienced a dramatic jump. Mobile network operators - including Econet, NetOne, and Telecel - recorded 3.98 billion voice minutes in the fourth quarter, a 41.7% increase from 2.81 billion minutes in the third quarter.

Fixed telephone lines, while not growing as rapidly, also showed modest gains. Active fixed telephone subscriptions increased from 295,056 to 298,047, pushing the fixed telephony index from 101.3 to 102.4 - a 1.1% rise.

While the ICT sector soared, the report also tracked the performance of the Postal and Courier Services sector, covering domestic letters and courier volumes. This segment, though more traditional, remains a key component of the country's communication and logistics infrastructure.

The surge in data usage underscores the increasing digital footprint of Zimbabwean citizens and businesses, with mobile platforms continuing to dominate the country's communication ecosystem.

ICT experts have welcomed the figures, noting the importance of continued investment in network infrastructure and digital literacy.

"The consistent growth in data consumption reflects a population that is increasingly online - for education, commerce, entertainment, and communication," said an ICT analyst. "But this also means there is an urgent need to expand access, improve network quality, and ensure affordability."

The growing digital engagement comes as the government pushes for improved digital infrastructure under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), which prioritizes ICT as a critical enabler of economic transformation.

As Zimbabwe's mobile and internet usage continues to rise, the demand for faster, more reliable, and affordable connectivity will only intensify - putting pressure on operators and regulators to keep up with the country's fast-paced digital evolution.

