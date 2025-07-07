Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe women's bank opens 11 000 accounts in 2024

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Women Microfinance Bank (ZWMB) opened 11,120 new savings accounts in 2024 as part of the Government's ongoing push to promote financial inclusion and empower marginalized groups - particularly women and youth - across the country.

The figures were revealed in the 2024 annual report released by the Ministry of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development, which detailed progress made under Zimbabwe's financial inclusion strategy.

"The Women's Bank opened 11,120 savings accounts, which is the entry point for financial inclusion," the ministry stated. "In addition, the bank disbursed 4,083 loans worth ZWG205.6 million, creating 2,350 jobs and directly benefiting 4,135 individuals - 3,498 of them women and 637 men."

The financial inclusion strategy, spearheaded in part by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), targets barriers that have historically excluded informal traders, rural populations, and women from formal financial systems. By increasing access to savings, credit, training, and mentorship, the Government aims to build inclusive and sustainable economic participation.

Harare led the country in the number of savings accounts opened, recording 6,173, followed by Bulawayo with 1,256. At the other end of the spectrum, Matabeleland North recorded just 15 new accounts, with Matabeleland South opening 19.

In terms of loan distribution, Masvingo Province topped the list, with 747 loans extended to 747 beneficiaries - 513 women and 234 men - receiving a combined ZWG128.8 million.

Mashonaland East followed, where 634 loans worth ZWG8.44 million were disbursed to 640 individuals, including 573 women and 67 men.

Matabeleland South and Matabeleland North remained the least served, with 49 loans and 71 loans disbursed respectively, totaling under ZWG2 million between them.

Beyond financial support, the ZWMB also conducted wide-reaching capacity building programmes. A total of 10,919 individuals underwent orientation on banking services, financial literacy, technical training, and mentorship - all key components of the Government's broader empowerment goals.

In a parallel development, the ministry reported strong progress under its 2024 Call for Proposals, which sought to fund 200 projects through the Zimbabwe Community Development Fund (ZCDF). The fund supports ventures in agriculture, trade, manufacturing, tourism, and waste management.

Thanks to strategic partnerships with development agencies, the ministry exceeded its original target and funded 230 projects nationwide, benefiting 38,561 community members, including 17,452 women and 21,109 men.

"These initiatives have significantly contributed to improving livelihoods and reducing poverty at the grassroots level," the ministry said.

Analysts say the growth in savings accounts and loan disbursements signals growing trust in microfinance institutions and the effectiveness of government-led empowerment programmes.

"Financial inclusion is not just about access to money; it's about transforming lives, building communities, and giving people the tools to create sustainable incomes," said an economic development consultant.

With momentum building, the Zimbabwe Women Microfinance Bank and its partner institutions are expected to play an even bigger role in the country's inclusive economic recovery, especially as Zimbabwe navigates challenges of inflation and limited access to traditional finance.

Source - The Chronicle
More on: #Bank, #Women, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

34 mins ago | 12 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

2 hrs ago | 195 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

2 hrs ago | 322 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

2 hrs ago | 73 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

3 hrs ago | 353 Views

Ramaphosa flies into a storm

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Zimbabwean who went from earning R1,500 to R5m per month

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

CCC abandoned Sikhala during jail time

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

Zimbabwean prophet claims to raise woman from the dead

4 hrs ago | 308 Views

NUST professor found dead in a flat

4 hrs ago | 875 Views

Hwange faces ecological crisis

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Mobile internet data usage increases throughout Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Vumbunu brothers have been a thorn in our side'

4 hrs ago | 328 Views

Maize seed sales surge in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

No more free water across Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

5 hrs ago | 374 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

6 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

17 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

18 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

20 hrs ago | 906 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

20 hrs ago | 748 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

20 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

20 hrs ago | 775 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

21 hrs ago | 631 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

21 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

21 hrs ago | 1038 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

21 hrs ago | 391 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

23 hrs ago | 885 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

A PSL without Dembare

24 hrs ago | 584 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

07 Jul 2025 at 12:14hrs | 836 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

07 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1406 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

07 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

07 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 484 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

07 Jul 2025 at 12:01hrs | 774 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

07 Jul 2025 at 11:39hrs | 157 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

07 Jul 2025 at 11:38hrs | 390 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

07 Jul 2025 at 11:37hrs | 273 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

07 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 800 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

07 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 118 Views