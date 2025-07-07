NUST professor found dead in a flat

News / National

by Staff reporter

The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is mourning the loss of one of its most respected academics, Associate Professor Bubuya Masola, who was found dead at his flat on Sunday. He was 69.The university's Director of Communication and Marketing, Mr Thabani Mpofu, confirmed the death in a statement, describing the late scholar as a dedicated educator and renowned expert in pharmacology and biochemistry."It is with a heavy heart that the University announces the passing of Prof Bubuya Masola, an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine. Prof Masola passed away yesterday at his flat. He was 69," said Mpofu.Professor Masola joined NUST on 5 February 2018, serving in the Department of Pharmacology and Biochemistry within the Faculty of Medicine. Although he officially retired in December 2020, he remained actively involved in the university through annual post-retirement contracts, continuing to contribute to teaching and research up until his untimely death.Masola's illustrious career spanned decades and crossed borders. He began as a Clinical Biochemist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from 1985 to 1986, before moving into academia with the University of Zimbabwe, where he lectured from 1986 to 2005.In 2006, he moved to South Africa, joining the University of KwaZulu-Natal as a senior lecturer, later becoming an Honorary Senior Research Associate, a role he held until early 2018.Throughout his career, Prof Masola earned a reputation for academic rigor, mentorship, and passion for advancing medical science in Zimbabwe and the region.Final FarewellA funeral service will be held at 8:00 AM on Tuesday at the Amphitheatre, after which Professor Masola will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief within the academic community, with colleagues, former students, and professionals alike paying tribute to a man described as a pillar of excellence and humility.NUST said it will honour his legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about - building a strong foundation for science, research, and education in Zimbabwe."His contributions to the development of pharmacology and biochemistry education will forever be cherished," Mpofu added.Professor Masola is survived by his family, colleagues, and generations of students whose lives he helped shape.