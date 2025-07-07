Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST professor found dead in a flat

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) is mourning the loss of one of its most respected academics, Associate Professor Bubuya Masola, who was found dead at his flat on Sunday. He was 69.

The university's Director of Communication and Marketing, Mr Thabani Mpofu, confirmed the death in a statement, describing the late scholar as a dedicated educator and renowned expert in pharmacology and biochemistry.

"It is with a heavy heart that the University announces the passing of Prof Bubuya Masola, an Associate Professor in the Faculty of Medicine. Prof Masola passed away yesterday at his flat. He was 69," said Mpofu.

Professor Masola joined NUST on 5 February 2018, serving in the Department of Pharmacology and Biochemistry within the Faculty of Medicine. Although he officially retired in December 2020, he remained actively involved in the university through annual post-retirement contracts, continuing to contribute to teaching and research up until his untimely death.

Masola's illustrious career spanned decades and crossed borders. He began as a Clinical Biochemist at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals from 1985 to 1986, before moving into academia with the University of Zimbabwe, where he lectured from 1986 to 2005.

In 2006, he moved to South Africa, joining the University of KwaZulu-Natal as a senior lecturer, later becoming an Honorary Senior Research Associate, a role he held until early 2018.

Throughout his career, Prof Masola earned a reputation for academic rigor, mentorship, and passion for advancing medical science in Zimbabwe and the region.
Final Farewell

A funeral service will be held at 8:00 AM on Tuesday at the Amphitheatre, after which Professor Masola will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery in Bulawayo.

His passing has triggered an outpouring of grief within the academic community, with colleagues, former students, and professionals alike paying tribute to a man described as a pillar of excellence and humility.

NUST said it will honour his legacy by continuing the work he was so passionate about - building a strong foundation for science, research, and education in Zimbabwe.

"His contributions to the development of pharmacology and biochemistry education will forever be cherished," Mpofu added.

Professor Masola is survived by his family, colleagues, and generations of students whose lives he helped shape.

Source - pindula
More on: #Nust, #Dead, #Lecturer

Comments


Must Read

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

47 mins ago | 26 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

1 hr ago | 117 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

1 hr ago | 203 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

1 hr ago | 66 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

1 hr ago | 36 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

1 hr ago | 17 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

2 hrs ago | 307 Views

Ramaphosa flies into a storm

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

Zimbabwean who went from earning R1,500 to R5m per month

3 hrs ago | 616 Views

CCC abandoned Sikhala during jail time

4 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwean prophet claims to raise woman from the dead

4 hrs ago | 287 Views

Hwange faces ecological crisis

4 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe women's bank opens 11 000 accounts in 2024

4 hrs ago | 34 Views

Mobile internet data usage increases throughout Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Vumbunu brothers have been a thorn in our side'

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Maize seed sales surge in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

No more free water across Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

4 hrs ago | 59 Views

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

4 hrs ago | 379 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

5 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

16 hrs ago | 1929 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

18 hrs ago | 995 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

19 hrs ago | 899 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

19 hrs ago | 737 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

20 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

20 hrs ago | 770 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

20 hrs ago | 629 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

20 hrs ago | 129 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

20 hrs ago | 416 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

20 hrs ago | 386 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

22 hrs ago | 871 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

22 hrs ago | 443 Views

A PSL without Dembare

23 hrs ago | 581 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

07 Jul 2025 at 12:14hrs | 832 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

07 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1380 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

07 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 406 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

07 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 482 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

07 Jul 2025 at 12:01hrs | 768 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

07 Jul 2025 at 11:39hrs | 157 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

07 Jul 2025 at 11:38hrs | 390 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

07 Jul 2025 at 11:37hrs | 272 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

07 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 793 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

07 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 118 Views

It's time Zimbabwe redefined who we call a national hero

07 Jul 2025 at 11:07hrs | 564 Views