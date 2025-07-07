Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean prophet claims to raise woman from the dead

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
Six years after the world watched in disbelief as a Congolese pastor staged a fake resurrection in South Africa, a Zimbabwean self-styled prophet, T Mapisarema, has triggered controversy with his own claims of bringing a woman back to life - three days after her death.

Prophet T Mapisarema, born Tichaona Garavada, insists the miracle is real and was performed in Domboshava, a rural area northeast of Harare known for its spiritual traditions. Unlike Pastor Alph Lukau, whose 2019 resurrection hoax was quickly debunked and ridiculed globally, Mapisarema says his miracle was witnessed by locals and inspired by divine power.

"I did not come with my own power. It was God working through me," Mapisarema said. "When I entered, people were crying at the funeral. But I prayed, and the woman who had been dead for three days rose up. She walked. The glory is not mine, it is God's alone."

Eyewitnesses, mostly family members and neighbours, echoed his claim, describing scenes of pandemonium turning into jubilation as the woman reportedly stood up and embraced her stunned relatives.

"We had lost hope," one family member said. "But when Prophet T Mapisarema prayed, it was as if life returned to her body. We saw a miracle with our own eyes."

The shocking claim echoes the infamous case of Thabiso Proud Mlanje, the Zimbabwean man who pretended to be resurrected by Pastor Lukau in Johannesburg in 2019. The staged event attracted global ridicule and legal consequences, including the arrest of two Zimbabwean accomplices, Nkululeko Dlamini and Silungisani Grace Sibanda, as well as heavy tax investigations into Lukau.

Ironically, Mlanje died two months later and was buried in Lupane, Matabeleland North.

Unlike Lukau, whose ministry operated from plush Sandton in South Africa, Prophet Mapisarema's ministry is rooted in the rocky terrain of Domboshava, where he says his divine calling began.

Now based in Kuwadzana Extension Phase 4, a high-density suburb in Harare, Mapisarema has grown in popularity in recent months, with followers praising his healing sessions, prophecies, and musical deliverances. He claims his powers are linked to Psalms - which inspired his prophetic name "Mapisarema."

"I dreamt I was given a key written ‘Psalms.' A voice told me I would sing songs, and through those songs, healing and prophecy would come," he said. "We sing, people are healed, and prophecy flows."

The prophet also alleges he can detect and dismantle witchcraft, which he says has made him enemies over the years.

"Some called me a Satanist. Why? Because when I step into a witch's house, they fall or die. But it is not from darkness, it is the power of God," he claimed.

As with most self-proclaimed miracle workers in Zimbabwe's booming prophetic scene, Mapisarema's claims have drawn mixed reactions. While some hail him as a vessel of divine power, others accuse him of deception and spiritual manipulation.

Religious experts warn that such public resurrection claims, if unverified, can erode public trust, exploit grief-stricken families, and bring the Christian faith into disrepute.

"There must be a line between faith and fraud," said one Harare-based theologian. "Extraordinary claims require extraordinary proof."

Meanwhile, no formal medical records or death certificate have been produced to support Mapisarema's resurrection story, and the woman at the centre of the miracle has yet to speak publicly.

As whispers of miracles spread from the granite hills of Domboshava to the bustling streets of Harare, many are now watching closely to see whether Prophet T Mapisarema's fame will grow - or falter under scrutiny.

For now, his name is being spoken in hushed tones, his services are attracting more followers, and the debate over divine power versus performance continues to grip Zimbabwe's religious landscape.

Source - H-Metro
