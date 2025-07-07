CCC abandoned Sikhala during jail time

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a dramatic and emotional moment during the Bulawayo launch of Job Sikhala's memoir, "Footprints in the Chains – The Life Story of Job Sikhala," Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator for Kuwadzana East, Charlton Hwende, publicly admitted that the opposition party abandoned Sikhala during his 595-day incarceration.Sikhala, a former St Mary's MP and prominent opposition figure, was jailed in June 2022 on charges of inciting public violence after unrest broke out in Nyatsime during the funeral of CCC activist Moreblessing Ali, who was brutally murdered by ZANU-PF supporter Pius Jamba Mukandi. Mukandi was later sentenced to 30 years in prison for the gruesome crime.Despite public outcry over Sikhala's prolonged detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, there were consistent reports and suspicions that his own party had turned its back on him. The CCC, at the time, denied such allegations, with then deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba insisting that Sikhala's family was being supported and that the party remained in solidarity with him.But Hwende, a former CCC secretary general, has now conceded the party failed Sikhala, delivering a heartfelt apology during the book launch attended by Sikhala himself and Bulawayo Mayor David Coltart."I came here by bus to apologise. We owe it to Job Sikhala. I was the secretary general of the last united CCC and we betrayed him," Hwende said."We didn't offer the solidarity that was expected by our ordinary members. And today I stand here to apologise."Hwende went further to acknowledge that Sikhala's extended stay behind bars was partly the result of the democratic movement's inaction."If the united democratic movement had offered the same solidarity that was expected by our ordinary members, this man would not have stayed in prison for over 500 days," he added, drawing applause from the audience.Speculation over a fallout between Sikhala and former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa had swirled during Sikhala's time in detention, especially as the party appeared to distance itself from his legal battle and growing public pressure for his release.However, Chamisa's recent appearance at Sikhala's Harare book launch seemed to put those rumours to rest, signaling a potential rapprochement.Hwende's remarks, meanwhile, come as he is reportedly trying to reconnect with Chamisa, who is in the process of building a new political movement following his departure from the CCC. Yet, the road to reunification is proving difficult.On social media platform X, some staunch Chamisa supporters have pushed back, arguing that Hwende should not be welcomed into the new political project due to his role in Sikhala's abandonment."Hwende must be held accountable for how he failed Sikhala. He can't just say sorry and expect a clean slate," posted one user.Others, however, have praised Hwende for taking responsibility publicly and encouraging a spirit of reflection and accountability within the fractured opposition.A Symbol of ResistanceJob Sikhala, known for his fiery rhetoric and resilience, has emerged from prison a symbol of resistance, garnering admiration from both grassroots supporters and international human rights groups.His memoir, detailing his life, incarceration, and political struggles, has stirred renewed debate over the direction and unity of Zimbabwe's democratic opposition.The public apology from Hwende may mark a pivotal moment in the opposition's reckoning - but whether it leads to reconciliation or further division remains to be seen.