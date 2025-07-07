Latest News Editor's Choice


Ramaphosa flies into a storm

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to return from the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro into a storm of controversy sparked by damning allegations made by KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

In an extraordinary and unprecedented press briefing held in Durban yesterday, Mkhwanazi, flanked by district commissioners and armed members of the SAPS Special Task Force, launched a scathing attack on Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya, accusing them of deep involvement with criminal syndicates seeking to undermine police efforts.

Mkhwanazi revealed that Minister Mchunu allegedly ordered senior SAPS officials to disband the Political Killings Task Team in March 2025 and to withdraw 121 active case dockets - many relating to politically motivated assassinations in KwaZulu-Natal — without approval from either the National Police Commissioner or provincial leadership.

The commissioner disclosed explosive evidence recovered from the phone of accused underworld figure Vusumuzi 'Cat' Matlala, linking Minister Mchunu to covert communications through an associate, Brown Mogotsi. Matlala, arrested in May on charges of attempted murder, reportedly secured a R360-million police contract, raising serious concerns about corruption and collusion at the highest levels.

Commissioner Mkhwanazi did not stop there. He asserted that the rot within law enforcement runs far deeper, implicating high-ranking officials and politicians in aiding crime syndicates and drug cartels - particularly within Gauteng province.

These allegations have sparked a political firestorm, eliciting swift and intense reactions from the Presidency and ANC officials, with many calling for urgent investigations and accountability.

As President Ramaphosa returns, the nation awaits his response to this explosive exposé that threatens to shake the foundations of South Africa's law enforcement and political establishment.

