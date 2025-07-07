Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

News / National

by Staff reporter

In a thought-provoking analysis sparked by Nelson Chamisa's recent interview on ZiFM with DJ MISSRED, political analyst Dr. Pedzisai Ruhanya has raised serious questions about the viability of Chamisa's vision to build a "movement" rather than a traditional political party to lead Zimbabwe's next government.Chamisa has articulated ambitions to construct a movement that transcends conventional party politics, positioning it as the vehicle for national leadership. However, Dr. Ruhanya contends that such a concept is fundamentally at odds with Zimbabwe's entrenched political system, which is deeply bureaucratic and institutionally driven.Addressing Chamisa directly, Ruhanya emphasizes that the critique is born not of hatred or disrespect but out of a sincere desire for Chamisa's success and the broader democratic mission."The continued aversion to institutions, structures, and collective leadership is politically fatal. In short, the idea of a movement is failed," Ruhanya asserts.He further underscores that traditional liberation movements of Zimbabwe's past - such as the NDP, ZAPU, and ZANU - were anchored firmly in party structures with established rules, leadership hierarchies, and organizational discipline, elements notably absent in the proposed movement model.Ruhanya also flags the challenges posed by an independent presidential candidate heading such a movement, warning that it is "even more difficult" and likely to lead to disorder within the political landscape.Aware that these views might provoke backlash from supporters of Chamisa's new approach, Ruhanya candidly offers a dramatic wager: should the movement succeed in transforming Zimbabwe's political dynamics, he is prepared to be "deported" into exile in Bujumbura, Burundi.His critique calls for sober reflection within Zimbabwe's opposition ranks on the importance of strong institutions and organizational discipline as pillars for effective governance and sustainable political change.As Nelson Chamisa and his supporters continue to champion the movement approach, Ruhanya's analysis serves as a pointed reminder of the practical realities and structural challenges embedded in Zimbabwe's political system - challenges that cannot be wished away by rhetoric alone.