Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is set to conduct a thorough audit of food rations distributed to police stations nationwide following allegations that some senior officers have been abusing the system by diverting and selling supplies meant for junior officers.

This move forms part of a broader crackdown on indiscipline and corruption within the police force, spearheaded by Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba, who recently convened a meeting with senior police officials in Lupane, Matabeleland North, to address these challenges head-on.

Junior officers had earlier raised concerns that despite the government's revival of police canteens-which provide well-balanced meals including fried eggs for breakfast and meat for lunch-many were still going hungry. They accused senior officers of diverting essential food items such as rice, sugar, cooking oil, potatoes, and eggs, some of which allegedly ended up with their families or were sold off, leaving the lower ranks disadvantaged.

Mutamba urged senior officers to uphold discipline and professionalism, emphasizing that the distribution of rations would be closely audited to eliminate malpractice. "Rations are to be well distributed. You are going to be audited," he warned, urging officers to change their mindset and uphold cleanliness and proper conduct within police facilities.

In addition to the audit, Mutamba announced a ban on the use of cellphones by police officers while on duty, instructing the force to revert to using radios for communication. He stressed the importance of regular parades and inspections focused on cleanliness, identity cards, and overall efficiency, stating that comprehensive training sessions would soon be rolled out for various ranks. Inspectors and chief inspectors will undergo 42 days of training, while non-commissioned officers will be trained for 84 days.

"Let us ensure government property is well-kept. Repair broken windows, door handles, and flashing units," Mutamba said. He further called for a return to basic policing principles, criticizing improper conduct at roadblocks and promising that officers' performance would be closely monitored.

The Commissioner-General also cautioned officers against leaking internal information to the media, urging them to handle organizational matters discreetly and refrain from using social media irresponsibly. Corruption, drug abuse, and unprofessional behavior, including the unauthorized use of police vehicles and failure to wear name tags, were condemned as grounds for dismissal following a suitability board review.

ZRP National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed that ongoing retraining of officers had been underway since January. "Officers' training has been ongoing across the board for both junior and senior members. We have superintendents training at Mkushi Academy and officers-in-charge in Shamva," Nyathi said. He described the training as comprehensive, covering performance, discipline, and ensuring officers understand government systems.

Nyathi acknowledged the investigations into ration theft, affirming that the force was committed to addressing these allegations. "Reports that rations are being stolen at police stations are being taken seriously," he said.

As the ZRP embarks on these reforms, hopes are high that accountability and professionalism will be restored within the force, ensuring junior officers receive the support and provisions they are entitled to.

Source - Newsday
