Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's medicines regulator, the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ), has embarked on an ambitious journey to achieve Maturity Level 4 under the World Health Organization (WHO)'s Global Benchmarking Tool (GBT), a designation that would place the country among a distinguished group of nations with highly advanced regulatory systems.

Having reached Maturity Level 3 in June 2024, MCAZ is now internationally recognised as a stable and well-functioning authority. Maturity Level 4, the highest under WHO's benchmarking system, represents excellence in regulatory oversight, transparency, international collaboration, and technological sophistication.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Joint Conference for Pharmaceutical Wholesalers and the Community Pharmacists Association in Harare, MCAZ's Head of Licensing and Enforcement, Ms. Caroline Samatanga, said the move to Level 4 reflects the Authority's commitment to building a trusted, transparent, and globally harmonised regulatory framework.

"We are pursuing Maturity Level 4 of the Global Benchmarking Tool as part of our institutional development plan," said Samatanga. "Once you are at Level 3, which we achieved last year, the next step is continuous improvement-meaning our regulatory system must operate at an advanced level. We must demonstrate transparency, data-driven decision-making, and global collaboration."

WHO's GBT assesses regulatory agencies across four levels, with most nations falling between Level 1 (basic) and Level 3 (well-functioning). Level 4 is rarely achieved and signals regulatory excellence with high levels of public accountability, risk-based decision-making, and digital integration.

Samatanga noted that reaching this top tier would not only boost Zimbabwe's standing in global health governance but also create new opportunities for local pharmaceutical producers.

"When you have an advanced regulator, it means you are in check with a good system," she explained. "This gives Zimbabwe the potential to export medicines across the region and build international confidence in our locally manufactured products."

MCAZ has already started reforms required to meet WHO's expectations, including digitalising dossier submissions and inspection systems, enhancing pharmacovigilance practices, and increasing public access to regulatory information.

"Transparency becomes key," said Samatanga. "We want patients and communities to know the standards that manufacturers and pharmacies are meeting. Reports will be publicly available, and stakeholders will understand exactly how we regulate."

The Authority is also entering into Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) with peer regulators-a move in line with WHO's push for reliance-based frameworks. These agreements allow agencies to share technical data, inspections, and scientific assessments, reducing duplication and accelerating regulatory processes.

To prepare for final WHO evaluation, tentatively scheduled for July 2025, MCAZ will conduct internal assessments and invite peer reviews from countries that have already achieved Level 4. WHO technical advisors will guide Zimbabwe through the final stages of compliance.

The implications of this achievement are far-reaching. Reaching Maturity Level 4 would not only modernise Zimbabwe's regulatory processes but also improve access to affordable, quality-assured medicines, a critical component of Sustainable Development Goal 3, which promotes universal health coverage.

Zimbabwe is one of 11 African countries that have reached WHO Maturity Level 3, joining others like Ghana, Nigeria, South Africa, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tanzania. However, only a few countries globally have attained Maturity Level 4: Singapore (2022), South Korea (2022), and Saudi Arabia (2023).

For Zimbabwe, this push could unlock access to international donor-funded pharmaceutical programs, open export markets, and attract investment into the country's pharmaceutical sector.

"As we move towards Maturity Level 4, we are committing to a culture of continuous improvement and transparency," said Samatanga. "It's a journey that requires legal, technical, and institutional reforms, but it's a goal we are ready to achieve."

If successful, MCAZ's progress will signal Zimbabwe's emergence as a credible global player in the regulation of medicines and health products-a move that could improve public health outcomes and position the country as a regional hub for pharmaceutical manufacturing and oversight.

Source - Health Times
More on: #MCAZ, #WHO, #Maturity

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

35 mins ago | 12 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

2 hrs ago | 196 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

2 hrs ago | 326 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

2 hrs ago | 120 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

3 hrs ago | 355 Views

Ramaphosa flies into a storm

3 hrs ago | 479 Views

Zimbabwean who went from earning R1,500 to R5m per month

4 hrs ago | 670 Views

CCC abandoned Sikhala during jail time

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Zimbabwean prophet claims to raise woman from the dead

4 hrs ago | 310 Views

NUST professor found dead in a flat

4 hrs ago | 879 Views

Hwange faces ecological crisis

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe women's bank opens 11 000 accounts in 2024

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mobile internet data usage increases throughout Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

'Vumbunu brothers have been a thorn in our side'

4 hrs ago | 330 Views

Maize seed sales surge in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 70 Views

No more free water across Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 184 Views

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

5 hrs ago | 393 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

6 hrs ago | 1910 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

17 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

18 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

20 hrs ago | 906 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

20 hrs ago | 748 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

20 hrs ago | 1526 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

20 hrs ago | 775 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

21 hrs ago | 631 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

21 hrs ago | 130 Views

Nkayi United eyes promotion to PSL

21 hrs ago | 423 Views

Mai Jeremaya bombarded 'lover' with text messages

21 hrs ago | 1038 Views

UK's Reading honours Zimbabwean-born mayor

21 hrs ago | 391 Views

US deports 'barbaric criminals' to African state

23 hrs ago | 886 Views

Zimbabweans shine at Southern Africa engineering awards

23 hrs ago | 447 Views

A PSL without Dembare

24 hrs ago | 585 Views

Minister Machakaire, instead of suing, just tell us: Are you corrupt or not?

07 Jul 2025 at 12:14hrs | 837 Views

Mnangagwa, Rautenbach land seizure sparks outcry

07 Jul 2025 at 12:11hrs | 1406 Views

Masimirembwa named in 2025 African Genius Awards

07 Jul 2025 at 12:07hrs | 410 Views

Zimbabwe faces backlash after cancelling Judges' workshop

07 Jul 2025 at 12:04hrs | 484 Views

Elias Musakwa embroiled in chieftainship battle

07 Jul 2025 at 12:01hrs | 774 Views

Zimbabwean stars Shone and DJ TatendaLXA rejoin Coldplay

07 Jul 2025 at 11:39hrs | 157 Views

Expose children to luxuries to prevent sexual abuse

07 Jul 2025 at 11:38hrs | 390 Views

Balaclava-clad rapist on the loose in Chikanga

07 Jul 2025 at 11:37hrs | 273 Views

Energy Mutodi fires back at ZPP

07 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 801 Views

MP raises alarm over Kwekwe Council's 'exorbitant' rates

07 Jul 2025 at 11:36hrs | 118 Views