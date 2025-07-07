Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
The Zimbabwean Embassy in the United Kingdom has pledged full support to the grieving family of Dr. Fortune Faith Gomo, a Zimbabwean scientist who was brutally stabbed to death in Dundee, Scotland, on Saturday, 5 July 2025, in front of her 10-year-old daughter.

Dr. Gomo, a highly regarded Hydro Nation PhD scholar at the University of Dundee and an employee of Scottish Water, was attacked in broad daylight while walking with her daughter. Despite the swift response by emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Her death has left the Zimbabwean diaspora, the academic community, and her colleagues in Scotland reeling in shock and mourning.

A 20-year-old man, Kyler Rattray, has since been arrested in connection with the murder and remains in custody. Scottish authorities have launched a full-scale investigation into the incident.

Confirming the tragic incident in a statement, the Zimbabwean Embassy described Dr. Gomo as a dedicated scholar and beloved mother whose untimely death was a devastating loss. The Embassy expressed its deep sorrow and assured the public that it is actively engaging with local authorities to ensure justice is served.

"The Embassy of the Republic of Zimbabwe in the United Kingdom is deeply saddened to confirm the untimely passing of Dr. Fortune Faith Gomo, a Zimbabwean national who was fatally stabbed in Dundee, Scotland, on 5 July 2025," read the statement. "Dr. Gomo, a respected scientist and senior service planner at Scottish Water, was attacked while walking with her 10-year-old daughter. Emergency services responded to the scene, but despite their best efforts, Dr. Gomo sadly succumbed to her injuries."

Embassy officials have since been dispatched to Dundee to work closely with Scottish authorities on the ongoing investigation. They are also providing support to Dr. Gomo's daughter and liaising with the family to assist with funeral arrangements. The Embassy has assured the Zimbabwean community that it will continue to monitor the case and provide regular updates.

Dr. Gomo had recently joined Scottish Water and was known for her expertise in sustainable water management. Colleagues have described her as brilliant, passionate, and deeply committed to her work. Her tragic death has raised renewed concerns about public safety and the protection of migrant professionals in the UK.

In the wake of the incident, members of the Zimbabwean diaspora and civic leaders have called for increased psychosocial support for the traumatised child and greater efforts to ensure the safety of immigrants. Many have paid tribute to Dr. Gomo, celebrating her achievements and lamenting the loss of a bright life cut short.

As investigations continue and the wheels of justice begin to turn, Zimbabweans both at home and abroad are united in grief - and in their call for accountability and lasting justice for Dr. Fortune Faith Gomo.

