Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

Businessman Wicknell Chivayo has captured national attention with his flamboyant and relentless car donation spree, which has seen over 100 vehicles handed out to musicians, social media personalities, church leaders, comedians, Zanu PF supporters, and bloggers since 2023.While many have applauded Chivayo's generosity - with beneficiaries publicly celebrating their new wheels - questions are now emerging over why certain individuals received more than one vehicle, and whether the donations serve deeper political or strategic purposes.Today, we reveal a list of individuals who have received more than one vehicle from Chivayo and explore the possible motivations behind the repeated gifts.1. Lucy Chivayo, WifeLulu is the wife of Wicknell Chivayo. She received three luxury vehicles during her husband's spending spree spanning from 2023 to date. She has recieved a "2025 Mercedes Benz GWagon, Range Rover and a 2025 Toyota Landcruiser 300 series ZX.2. Tazvi Mhaka, FriendTazvi Mhaka is a friend to Wicknell Chivayo. he too has benefitted immensely from tenderpreneur, Wicknell Chivayo. He got USD$250,000.00 cash and a Toyota Landcruiser VXR 300 series on his birthday and a FACELIFT 2023 BENTLEY BEYTAGA V8 SPORT during his friend's spending spree spanning from 2023 to date.3. Jah Prayzah, MusicianMukudzeyi "Jah Prayzah" Mukombe, is a musician in Zimbabwe, he is the biggest beneficiary of Wicknell Chivayo's spending spree. He first got a Mercedes Benz S500 4matic then got a Toyota Aqua and USD$20 000.00 along side his band members for errands and for being ridiculed by Zimbabweans online he got USD$150 000.00 and a Range Rover Autobiography4. Bhutisi, ComedianAdmire "Bhutisi" Kuzhangaira, is a comedian in Zimbabwe, he got a Toyota Aqua, after begging Wicknell Chivayo for a car. He did another skit praising Chivayo and his new found love Lulu Muteke and got a Mercedes Benz and USD$5000.00. His sidekick got a Toyota Aqua and USD$1000 cash5. Madzibaba Lawrence Lavious Katsiru, ClericMadzibaba Katsiru is the head of the apostolic sect that tenderpreneur Wicknell Chivayo attends. Chivayo got Katsiru two cars, a 2025 Mercedes Benz GLS450 4matic and a Lexus LX450d6. Madzibaba Israel Muhana, ClericMadzibaba Muhana was always in the shadows of Katsiru. He got his cars when Katsiru got his. He got a Toyota Lexus 450d and a 2025 Mercedes Benz GLE 301d 4matic. He also goes to Katsiru's sect7. Freddy Manjalima, ComedianFreddy "Kapfupi" Manjalima is a comedian from yesteryears specialising in street theatre. He has fallen from grace and he begged for a Toyota Aqua publicly and got it. Hre got into an accident and begged for another one and got another Toyota Aqua and USD$3000.00 on top8. Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi, ClericBishop Mutendi is probably the biggest beneficiary, he got USD$1 MILLION as a donation, then got a 2025 Mercedes Benz Maybach GL600 Facelift which was involved in an accident after collection from Harare. It was replaced by a 2025 Range Rover Autobiography SV