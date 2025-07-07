Latest News Editor's Choice


Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
Business tycoon Kudakwashe Tagwirei made a dramatic return to the political spotlight over the weekend in Epworth, just days after ZANU PF postponed a decision on his admission to the party's Central Committee.

Dressed in party regalia and accompanied by ZANU PF Harare provincial leaders, Tagwirei used a campaign event for the upcoming Epworth Ward 6 by-election to unveil a wave of philanthropic gestures - from boreholes to scholarships - as he sought to shore up his grassroots appeal.

Tagwirei pledged to create "five millionaires" in the poverty-stricken suburb while distributing 15 solar-powered boreholes, 3,000 family food hampers, and offering scholarships and job placements to locals. He also promised regular visits by doctors from Arundel Hospital to provide free medical care and deployed two graders to rehabilitate Epworth's notoriously poor roads.

Deputy Youth National Political Commissar Taurai Kundishaya, who lost in the last election for the constituency, hailed Tagwirei's intervention.

"For immediate assistance to Epworth North residents, Cde K.T. Tagwirei has today donated 15 solar-powered boreholes and 3,000 food hampers, as well as health and infrastructure services," Kundishaya said. "He also offered 100 scholarships to schoolchildren and employment to 10 qualified youths."

Tagwirei's promises and giveaways are widely seen as a strategic move to strengthen his political base at a time when his ambitions within ZANU PF have been met with internal resistance. His recent bid for co-option into the powerful Central Committee was deferred, reportedly due to opposition from senior figures within the ruling party, including Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga.

Nonetheless, Tagwirei's pivot to grassroots empowerment appears designed to reinforce his political relevance outside of elite party structures. Since becoming more politically visible, the Sakunda Holdings founder has built a narrative around community upliftment and economic opportunity - often backed by donations to schools, clinics, and agricultural projects.

Analysts say his Epworth campaign suggests a broader effort to cultivate popular legitimacy amid growing factionalism within ZANU PF.

"Tagwirei is aware that philanthropic power is political power," said one Harare-based political analyst. "By embedding himself in communities through tangible aid, he is building a parallel support structure that doesn't rely solely on the party hierarchy."

Tagwirei rose to prominence through Sakunda Holdings, a sprawling conglomerate with interests in energy, mining, agriculture, and infrastructure. Though his business dealings have drawn scrutiny - including from Western sanctions regimes - he remains one of the most influential businessmen in Zimbabwe.

His Epworth outreach may signal the beginning of a more sustained political campaign, especially as the battle to shape ZANU PF's future leadership intensifies.

For now, Tagwirei's message to Epworth residents is clear: development, jobs, and empowerment - with or without formal party endorsement.

Source - Newsday

