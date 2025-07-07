Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago
Zimbabwe's Sables launched their Rugby Africa Cup campaign in emphatic style on Tuesday, thumping Morocco's Atlas Lions 43-08 to secure a place in the tournament semi-finals.

Flyhalf Ian Prior delivered a commanding man-of-the-match performance, boasting a flawless kicking record off the tee—slotting all conversions and penalties with clinical precision. Prior's Super Rugby pedigree was on full display, nailing even the toughest angles and capitalising on tries planted close to the uprights.

The former Western Force playmaker anchored Zimbabwe's dominance in wet early-morning conditions, supported by a dynamic backline featuring Tapiwa Mafura, Hilton Mudariki and Edward Sigauke, all of whom impressed with their pace and skill.

Zimbabwe's forward pack was equally influential. Loose forwards Tinotenda Mavesere and Jason Fraser put in tireless shifts, regularly breaking the gain line and nullifying Morocco's attacking momentum with crunching tackles.

Despite the comprehensive win, there were areas of concern for the Sables—most notably at the lineout. Hooker Simba Mundiona misfired on several throws, and the team also struggled to contain Morocco's maul, indicating key areas for improvement ahead of a tougher semi-final challenge.

With this result, Zimbabwe progresses to the next round where they will meet the winner of the Uganda vs Kenya clash. Coach Brendan Dawson's men will be buoyed by their commanding start but know the intensity will rise significantly in the semis.

Still, with Prior's steady boot and the team's overall cohesion, the Sables will be optimistic about their chances of progressing further in the tournament—and potentially staking a claim for a return to the world stage.

