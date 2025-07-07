Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe cricket hapless and hopeless

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
It was a comprehensive and ruthless display of cricketing dominance at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo today, as South Africa completed an innings and 236-run demolition of Zimbabwe to seal a 2-0 Test series sweep.

The Chevrons resumed their second innings on 51 for 1 after being forced to follow on and were bundled out for 220 just before the tea break on Day 3, adding only 169 more runs as South Africa wrapped up victory with more than two days to spare.

The result marks yet another painful defeat for Zimbabwe, whose batting frailties were cruelly exposed by a disciplined and powerful South African attack. Corbin Bosch was once again instrumental with the ball, claiming 4 for 38 from 19 probing overs, while Senuran Muthusamy chipped in with 3 for 77 as the Proteas maintained relentless pressure throughout.

Only four Zimbabwean batsmen reached double figures, with Nick Welch top-scoring with 55, supported by skipper Craig Ervine (49), Takudzwa Kaitano (40), and tailender Tanaka Chivanga (22). But their efforts were not enough to prevent a crushing defeat.

South Africa's stand-in captain Wiaan Mulder was named both man of the match and man of the series after his record-breaking unbeaten 367 in the first innings - the highest Test score ever by a South African. His marathon knock set the tone for South Africa’s dominance in the match and series.

With the Test series now concluded, attention shifts to the upcoming triangular one-day series in Harare featuring South Africa, Zimbabwe, and New Zealand. But before that, the victorious Proteas may find time for some well-deserved leisure - perhaps a safari trip to nearby Hwange National Park - following their emphatic win.

For Zimbabwe, the series offers little but lessons to be learned. Their inability to build partnerships, especially under pressure, remains a glaring weakness they must urgently address ahead of the limited-overs clashes.

Source - online

