Mkhwanazi gains public backing

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South African KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has received an outpouring of public support after his explosive allegations implicating Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy National Commissioner for Crime Detection Shadrack Sibiya in criminal syndicate activities.

The Concerned Citizens of South Africa (CCSA), a civic organisation advocating for justice and integrity in public service, released a strong statement on Monday, backing Mkhwanazi for his “integrity, courage and dedication to the rule of law.” The group praised the KZN police boss for risking his personal safety to speak out against what he described as deep-rooted criminal collusion and political interference in the country's law enforcement.

Mkhwanazi stunned the nation last week during a high-stakes press briefing in Durban, where he accused senior officials of attempting to dismantle the taskforce investigating politically motivated killings in KwaZulu-Natal. According to Mkhwanazi, instructions to disband the unit and remove more than 100 active dockets came directly from Police Minister Mchunu, without authorisation from either the provincial police command or national police commissioner.

He further claimed that evidence recovered from the phone of an arrested underworld figure, Vusumuzi "Cat" Matlala - who faces attempted murder charges - linked Mchunu to the criminal underworld via a controversial associate, Brown Mogotsi. Matlala is reported to have received a staggering R360 million police contract, further deepening the scandal.

In its statement, CCSA demanded the immediate suspension of Mchunu to allow for a transparent, independent investigation into the damning claims. The group also called for heightened security for Mkhwanazi, warning that his life could be in danger for exposing what they described as a “systemic rot” within the police service.

CCSA said the revelations required urgent and sweeping reforms in law enforcement and government to restore public trust. The organisation also called for an independent inquiry into the dismantling of the Political Killings Task Team and the alleged tampering with sensitive case files related to national security.

The public groundswell backing Mkhwanazi has placed mounting pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa, who returned to South Africa this week from the BRICS summit in Brazil. The president now faces a political storm as calls grow louder for accountability at the highest levels of the security establishment.

Mkhwanazi's claims have sent shockwaves through both the ruling African National Congress and broader civil society, with many now questioning the independence of police operations and the safety of whistleblowers within the system.

As South Africa grapples with rising levels of violent crime and politically linked assassinations - particularly in KwaZulu-Natal - Mkhwanazi's stand has been hailed by many as a necessary reckoning. The days ahead are likely to determine whether South Africa chooses institutional reform or continues along what CCSA warned is a path of impunity.

Source - online
