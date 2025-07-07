Zanu-PF vows to clinch Chivhu urban seat

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu-PF has declared its intent to seize the vacant Chivhu Ward 10 urban council seat in an upcoming by-election scheduled for July 26, despite competition from an opposition-aligned independent candidate.The seat became vacant following the death of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) councillor Amos Reza, who succumbed to injuries sustained in a recent road accident. Reza had been part of an opposition bloc that controls all four urban wards in Chivhu.In Zanu-PF's recently held internal primaries, Tafadzwa Mukandi emerged as the party's candidate. He will face off against Tawanda Muchenje, a prominent opposition activist running as an independent.Zanu-PF launched its campaign over the weekend in a show of force, with provincial political commissar Lincoln Matare telling supporters the ruling party is determined to flip the seat."We are leaving no stone unturned. We want this seat at all costs and on July 26 we will be celebrating our victory," Matare said. "Zanu-PF has not lost a by-election since 2023, and that trend will continue."The rally also saw the public defection of several former opposition supporters, who were paraded before the crowd in what Zanu-PF described as a sign of growing support for President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership in the area.Matare said the recent wave of defections was proof that the electorate had "seen the light," and predicted a clear Zanu-PF victory in the by-election.The contest in Ward 10 is expected to be closely watched as a litmus test of Zanu-PF's urban support, especially in a town where opposition candidates have historically dominated local elections.