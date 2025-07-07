Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

by Staff reporter
57 mins ago | Views
Tensions erupted during a City of Harare Works and Town Planning Committee meeting today, as councillors fiercely resisted attempts by city management and consultants to push through a massive 900-page draft master plan without adequate scrutiny.

The long-awaited document, which is expected to shape Harare's development for the next 20 years, was tabled alongside a 300-page supporting report. But councillors said they were being railroaded into endorsing the policy without the time or information necessary to make an informed decision.

Tempers flared after a city-hired consultant attempted to summarise the complex document in a one-hour presentation and urged councillors to adopt it immediately. The move was met with outright defiance.

"We are being coerced to rubber-stamp a document that will shape Harare's future for a generation, without being given the time or information to make informed decisions," said one councillor, who sits on the Works and Town Planning Committee. "This is not consultation; it is imposition."

Another councillor echoed the frustration, questioning the logic of adopting such a critical planning instrument after just a brief summary. "How can we be expected to approve a 900-page policy and a 300-page report after a one-hour briefing? The people of Harare deserve better," the councillor said. "We demand a full-day session for proper presentations and debate before any adoption takes place."

City officials have previously insisted that the master plan process involved extensive stakeholder engagement and public consultation, including community meetings and expert input. However, councillors at the meeting argued that meaningful consultation must go beyond tokenistic exercises.

"Consultation means more than ticking boxes. It means listening to the people's views, allowing amendments, and ensuring transparency at every stage," one committee member said. "We will not be party to a process that sidelines elected officials and the communities we serve."

The master plan is a key statutory document intended to guide land use, infrastructure development, housing, transport, and environmental sustainability in Harare through to 2045. Its completion is long overdue, with the last master plan having expired more than a decade ago.

Yet the manner in which it is now being handled has raised serious concerns among policymakers and civic leaders, who fear that rushing the process could embed long-term structural flaws and open the door to corruption and elite capture of urban resources.

Efforts to get a comment from the lead consultant, Mr Trymore Muderere, were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

Councillors are now demanding that city management postpone the submission of the draft to the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works until all elected representatives have had time to fully review, discuss, and amend the plan. They are also calling for a transparent, publicly accessible debate on the master plan's priorities, impacts, and implementation mechanisms.

The confrontation has further exposed the simmering tensions between elected councillors and technocrats in the municipality, with the former increasingly vocal about what they see as attempts to bypass democratic oversight on major policy matters.

Source - The Herald

Comments


Must Read

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

22 mins ago | 16 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

52 mins ago | 75 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

53 mins ago | 51 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

53 mins ago | 32 Views

Mai TT apologises

54 mins ago | 44 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

55 mins ago | 13 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

55 mins ago | 29 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

55 mins ago | 19 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

56 mins ago | 30 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

56 mins ago | 2 Views

Zanu-PF vows to clinch Chivhu urban seat

3 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mkhwanazi gains public backing

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Zimbabwe cricket hapless and hopeless

4 hrs ago | 106 Views

How Tagwirei's ascent threatens - and could reward - investors

5 hrs ago | 314 Views

AMH Crisis Rages On: Journalists humiliated as marketing and distribution staff treated better

6 hrs ago | 267 Views

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

7 hrs ago | 147 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

7 hrs ago | 284 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

8 hrs ago | 532 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

8 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

8 hrs ago | 316 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

8 hrs ago | 338 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

8 hrs ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

8 hrs ago | 154 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

8 hrs ago | 132 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

9 hrs ago | 515 Views

Ramaphosa flies into a storm

9 hrs ago | 794 Views

Zimbabwean who went from earning R1,500 to R5m per month

10 hrs ago | 1081 Views

CCC abandoned Sikhala during jail time

10 hrs ago | 378 Views

Zimbabwean prophet claims to raise woman from the dead

10 hrs ago | 438 Views

NUST professor found dead in a flat

10 hrs ago | 1374 Views

Hwange faces ecological crisis

10 hrs ago | 172 Views

Zimbabwe women's bank opens 11 000 accounts in 2024

10 hrs ago | 60 Views

Mobile internet data usage increases throughout Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 179 Views

'Vumbunu brothers have been a thorn in our side'

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Maize seed sales surge in Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

No more free water across Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 226 Views

Harare City Council fights court order to fix Mbare flats

10 hrs ago | 96 Views

Prophet jailed for sex with minor(s) seeking journey mercy

11 hrs ago | 473 Views

ZANU-PF summons churches for dialogue, Tagwirei to address

11 hrs ago | 460 Views

PHOTOS: Mzansi Express bus crash in Musina claims lives

12 hrs ago | 2538 Views

Man jumps from moving vehicle, dies on spot

23 hrs ago | 2038 Views

Machakaire's lawyers press Mahere

07 Jul 2025 at 19:39hrs | 1089 Views

Flat tyres bring City's trench project to a halt

07 Jul 2025 at 18:02hrs | 963 Views

Herdsman accused of raping 14-year-old girl in Tsholotsho

07 Jul 2025 at 18:00hrs | 777 Views

Geza, Mukupe replaced in Zanu-PF restructuring

07 Jul 2025 at 17:47hrs | 1905 Views

Zimbabwe records +12,000 suspected flu cases in a week

07 Jul 2025 at 17:43hrs | 799 Views

Dynamos coach slams Rufaro Stadium, calls for suspension

07 Jul 2025 at 17:18hrs | 672 Views

Karate team brings 8 medals from Namibia

07 Jul 2025 at 17:17hrs | 138 Views