ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has officially declared August 2, 2025, as the date for the by-election to fill the vacant Ward 6 seat on the Epworth Local Board.The seat became vacant following the conviction of former deputy mayor Councillor Nobody Makoni, prompting the need for a fresh poll.In a public notice issued by ZEC chief elections officer Simbarashe Tongayi, the commission confirmed that three candidates will contest the by-election — Civilised Bushe of Zanu PF, Alice Nyahunzvi representing MDC-T, and Peter Nyapetwa, who is standing as an independent."It is hereby notified in terms of Section 125 (4) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13) that at the close of sitting of the nomination court which sat on Monday, June 30, the candidates listed in the schedule below were duly nominated for election as candidates for Ward 6 Epworth Local Board. Therefore, polling shall take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, from 7 am to 7 pm to elect the councillor for the said ward," Tongayi said in the notice.The by-election is set to test the political strength of Zanu PF and the opposition in Epworth, a high-density suburb known for its volatile political dynamics and growing population.Ward 6 has been a key battleground in Epworth, and the upcoming vote is expected to draw significant interest from both political parties and independent observers as the race heats up.