Man on the run after raping minor

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN 18-year-old man from Ushewokunze near Harare is on the run after raping a Grade 6 pupil he had lured with biscuits.Eddie Dzinzi reportedly assaulted the minor around 9 pm after luring her to his house under the pretence of giving her a gift.Once there, he offered her a packet of biscuits. When he requested to engage in sexual intercourse, the girl refused.However, he insisted and demanded the biscuits back, resulting in her being unable to resist since she had already eaten them.He then raped her without protection. The following morning, the minor confided in her mother about the abuse.Harare provincial police spokesperson Inspector Luckmore Chakanza confirmed the case and appealed for information that may lead to Dzinzi's arrest."Police are investigating a rape case involving a minor child. The complainant was escorted to Edith Opperman for a medical examination," said Insp Chakanza.