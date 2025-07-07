Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwean government has raised alarm over the widening gap between academic qualifications and practical skills in the country, warning that the mismatch is stalling economic growth and leaving many graduates unfit for the demands of the modern job market.Speaking at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) 2025 Annual Congress in Victoria Falls, Skills Audit and Development Minister Professor Paul Mavima said Zimbabwe's education system continues to produce certificate holders rather than competent, work-ready individuals."There is a gap in all engineering disciplines, agriculture, agronomy, mining, and health — all the medical professions," Prof Mavima told delegates. "We have also seen overreliance on certificates. People going after certificates and not necessarily skills and competence. Everyone wants to be a master, everyone wants to be a doctor, but when you ask them exactly what it is that they can do, you find that the answers are not very clear."Mavima cited findings from the 2018 National Skills Audit and the 2024 stakeholder skills landscape report, both of which highlighted critical shortages of skilled personnel in key economic sectors. He said the current misalignment between what academic institutions produce and what industry requires is hampering national productivity and frustrating employers."We have seen a skills mismatch produced by the academic institutions and those demanded by the industry," he said. "There is a need for more dialogue between industry and academia. There is also limited innovation-driven industrialisation."The minister stressed the importance of revamping the education system to place more emphasis on skills-based training, competency development and practical application, rather than a focus solely on academic achievement.Business leaders at the conference echoed his sentiments, calling for urgent reform to ensure that graduates are equipped with real-world skills. They recommended that academic programmes incorporate applied learning, internships, and on-the-job training as core components.The government is reportedly working on a national response, which includes overhauling curricula, expanding vocational training centres, and encouraging public-private partnerships to better align educational output with the realities of the labour market.Professor Mavima said that Zimbabwe's push toward innovation-driven industrialisation hinges on bridging this gap, adding that economic transformation cannot happen without a skilled and competent workforce.As industries evolve rapidly under the influence of technology and globalisation, Zimbabwe's ability to compete regionally and internationally may depend on how effectively it reforms its skills development strategy in the coming years.