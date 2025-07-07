Latest News Editor's Choice


Mai TT apologises

by Staff reporter
49 mins ago | Views
In a dramatic U-turn, popular comedienne and socialite Mai TT has issued a heartfelt public apology to businesswoman Shingirayi Ziwange Jere, wife of CAPS United football boss and Zanu PF legislator Farai Jere, following a US$100,000 defamation lawsuit filed against her last month.

This development marks a significant departure from Mai TT's usual combative public persona, particularly in matters involving social media disputes. Known for her fiery online commentary and reluctance to back down, the entertainer instead took to Facebook to express remorse and accountability.

"I would like to offer my deepest and most sincere apology to Hon. Farai Jere and his wife, Mrs. Shingi Ziwange-Jere, for the posts made on social media regarding you. I regret the hurt and distress caused and take full responsibility for my actions," read her post. "It was never my intention to bring harm or disrespect. I acknowledge the damage done. Please accept this apology with genuine remorse."

The apology follows Facebook posts made by Mai TT on June 9, in which she accused Jere of making threats, organising assaults against her, and using her influence to manipulate the justice system. In response, Jere, through her lawyer Admire Rubaya, filed a lawsuit for defamation and lodged a criminal complaint under the Cyber and Data Protection Act, alleging cyberbullying, harassment, and dissemination of false information.

In her suit, Jere branded the allegations as "unfounded" and "fabricated", arguing they had painted her in the public eye as a "criminal queenpin," damaging her personal and professional reputation.

While the defamation case and criminal proceedings are still active, Mai TT's apology is being seen by some as an attempt to de-escalate tensions and potentially mitigate legal consequences.

Ahead of the apology, the comedian hinted at a shift in her approach to conflict, posting: "I am willing to accept that there are certain conflicts that cannot be won. I often wonder what I have done to provoke such behaviour, but I recognise that some individuals will fabricate reasons to criticise me."

She also defended herself against claims that she hides behind fake accounts to hurl insults, saying, "I have never created a fake account or utilised a ghost account to attack anyone, as I believe in expressing myself directly and honestly."

The incident has reignited debate around cyberbullying, freedom of expression, and the responsibilities of public figures in the age of social media. It also underscores the growing legal consequences of online disputes in Zimbabwe, where defamation and cybercrime laws are increasingly being enforced.

Whether Mai TT's apology will be accepted — and what impact it might have on the ongoing legal proceedings — remains to be seen.

Source - NewZimbabwe
