Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

News / National

by Staff reporter

A storm is brewing in Zamuchiya, Ward 23 of Mutema-Musikavanhu constituency in Chipinge, where a mining company, Muzururi Mining Development, is accused of conducting coal exploration operations without the necessary permits and clearances from responsible authorities.Local sources told Chipinge Times that the company has commenced drilling in the Mariya area, collecting coal samples without formally engaging community stakeholders or securing approvals from the Chipinge Rural District Council (RDC) or environmental regulators.Chipinge RDC Chairperson Godfrey Makuyana confirmed that Muzururi Mining Development does not have the required documentation to operate in the area."They came last year claiming they wanted to prospect for coal. But we believe they already had knowledge of its presence. We told them to first bring the relevant papers before being allowed to proceed," said Makuyana.He added that the council had recently reached out to the company's leadership to ensure proper procedures are followed, and that any future mining operations would benefit the local community."We managed to get in touch with the head of the company to discuss the way forward and do things in a proper way and see how they are going to operate and how this will benefit the community," Makuyana said.However, Muzururi Mining Development Director Tatenda Mawere denied any wrongdoing. Speaking to Chipinge Times, Mawere insisted that his company was acting within the confines of the law."I don't know what you are talking about. Why would they be bypassed? What I know is that according to the law, after being given special grants you have to consult with relevant parties. How do you start mining activities without doing all that? But let me verify and come back to you," he said.Local residents, however, remain unconvinced. The Chipinge Residents and Ratepayers Trust (CRRT) raised the alarm over what it described as a lack of transparency and accountability surrounding the coal exploration activity.CRRT team leader Allanviny Murozvi said the company had failed to formally introduce itself to the community or consult with traditional leaders, civic groups or residents before initiating operations."The company has not formally introduced itself to the community. There were no engagements or consultative meetings. Traditional and civic leaders were not adequately engaged. The entire process lacks transparency and accountability," said Murozvi.Efforts to get a clearer picture from the government are ongoing. Chipinge District Development Coordinator William Mashava said he would need to consult with his superiors before confirming any official stance on the matter.The controversy over Muzururi's operations comes at a time when growing tensions between communities and mining firms have reignited calls for stronger enforcement of environmental and community engagement laws. Residents fear that unregulated mining could lead to land degradation, water pollution, and the marginalisation of local voices.As investigations continue, the Chipinge community is demanding full disclosure and meaningful involvement in decisions that affect their land and livelihoods.