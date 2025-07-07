Latest News Editor's Choice


ZRP bans officers from kombi business

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has imposed an immediate ban on all its officers from participating in the passenger transport sector, following a damning internal inquiry that revealed rampant misconduct and abuse of authority within the force.

In a strongly worded internal memo circulated to all police units countrywide, officers were directed to halt any involvement in the transport industry, including through third-party proxies. The move follows mounting public complaints and a formal investigation that exposed serious violations, particularly involving commuter omnibuses and minibus taxis—commonly referred to as kombis—owned or operated by members of the police force.

The investigation, conducted under the Police Trials and Boards of Inquiry Regulations of 1965 and the Police Act [Chapter 11:10], found that some officers were illegally running transport businesses without prior authorisation from the Commissioner-General, in breach of long-standing regulations governing police conduct.

"The inquiry was instituted after a public outcry where there were allegations of gross misconduct against the service," the ZRP memo stated. "Unfortunately, the inquiry also confirmed gross misconduct within the rank and file of the organisation."

According to findings from the internal probe, kombis linked to police officers were routinely evading roadblock checks and law enforcement operations. This created unfair competition in the public transport sector and raised alarm over the abuse of policing authority.

The police command noted that all forms of direct or indirect involvement in transport services by police officers are now strictly prohibited. Any officer found to be in breach of the directive faces disciplinary action, including formal charges under the Police Act and potential dismissal following a Board of Inquiry (Suitability).

"It is an offence to conduct such business without approval," the memo warned. "All officers/members are directed to stop any involvement in the passenger transportation business in whatever manner."

In an effort to ensure compliance, police intelligence units have been tasked with identifying officers who defy the order and submitting their names to provincial commanders for disciplinary proceedings.

"Police intelligence is implored to identify such culprits and forward their particulars to their respective Officers Commanding Provinces for action to be taken," the directive reads.

The ZRP says the ban is necessary to restore public confidence in the force and safeguard its professional integrity.

"We have a duty to protect the good image of the service," it said. "Any such measures will be taken from time to time as we strive to maintain a cordial working relationship with the generality of our people."

All provincial commanders were instructed to acknowledge receipt of the directive by midday on July 5, with immediate enforcement expected across the country.

The clampdown comes amid wider efforts to reform Zimbabwe's police service and address perceptions of corruption, favoritism and abuse of office, particularly in relation to interactions with the informal sector.

