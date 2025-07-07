Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
A legal and political battle is heating up between prominent lawyer and former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere and Minister of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Tinoda Machakaire, following a flurry of defamation allegations and counterclaims that have spilled into the public domain.

In a letter issued by Mahere's legal team, Diza Attorneys, the former opposition figure has hit back at a defamation demand from Machakaire, categorically denying any wrongdoing and accusing the minister of launching a retaliatory smear campaign designed to discredit and intimidate her.

Machakaire, through his legal representatives, had earlier issued a letter of demand to Mahere on July 7, alleging she had defamed him - though the specifics of those allegations have not been publicly disclosed. Mahere's lawyers have responded with a strongly worded nine-point rebuttal, describing the claim as "legally untenable" and arguing that posing questions to public officials in the interest of transparency cannot amount to defamation.

"There is no law that prohibits citizens from openly asking public officials questions in the spirit of seeking accountability," the letter reads, referencing Section 67 of the Constitution, which protects the right to political participation.

In a sharp twist, Diza Attorneys also issued a counter-demand, citing a series of vitriolic posts allegedly made by Machakaire on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account between July 5 and 6. The tweets, described as a "barrage of false, malicious and defamatory" statements, targeted Mahere with accusations ranging from academic fraud to bribery, espionage, and sexual misconduct.

Among the most inflammatory of the alleged tweets, Machakaire is said to have referred to Mahere as a "thieving moron" with a "fake American ghetto accent," and accused her of leveraging "sexcapades" to obtain luxury items, including a Jaguar vehicle. He also questioned the legitimacy of her admission to the University of Zimbabwe's Law Faculty.

Mahere's legal team argues these claims are baseless and made with clear malice.

"These defamatory statements are wholly untrue and have the effect of harming our client's academic, professional, and political standing as well as her personal reputation and good name," Diza Attorneys state, adding that the posts have already been viewed over 166,000 times.

The letter demands that Machakaire issue a public apology and retraction within 24 hours of receipt, clarifying that he has no evidence to support his claims. Failure to comply, the letter warns, will result in legal action being taken against the minister.

The dispute comes at a time of heightened political sensitivity in Zimbabwe, with online platforms like X becoming flashpoints for public accountability, political debate - and, increasingly, personal attacks.

Observers say the outcome of this case could have broader implications for how freedom of expression, political criticism, and online defamation are treated in Zimbabwe's evolving legal landscape.

As of publication, neither Minister Machakaire nor his office had responded publicly to the counter-allegations or to the demand for an apology.

Source - byo24news

Comments


