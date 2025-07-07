Latest News Editor's Choice


UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
The University of Zimbabwe (UZ) has indefinitely suspended a final-year student from the Faculty of Business Management Sciences and Economics, accusing him of leading an unlawful protest on campus last May.

In an official suspension letter dated July 7, 2025, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Paul Mapfumo informed Bachelor of Science Honours in Accounting and Finance student, Narshon Taurai Kohlo (R213769L), that he had been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary hearing.

The university alleges that on May 12, 2025, Kohlo and a group of fellow students - identified as Blessing Mtisi, Nodeshar Maingehama, Tafadzwa Katsande Masimba, Tawananyasha Hove, and Mtukura Tariro - held an unauthorized demonstration at the UZ Halls of Residence. According to the letter, the students moved from hall to hall and dining facilities, mobilising others to join in and chanting slogans critical of the university administration.

The university cited a breach of Rule 3.1.4 of the 1984 Rules of Student Conduct and Discipline (Ordinance 30), which prohibits any conduct - on or off campus - deemed harmful or likely to harm the interests of the institution or its members.

"In light of the seriousness of the allegations," wrote Vice Chancellor Mapfumo, "I have found it necessary…to suspend you, with immediate effect, from your studies at the University of Zimbabwe indefinitely, pending disciplinary hearing against you."

The suspension also bars Kohlo from accessing the university campus and all affiliated premises. He has been ordered to surrender his student ID card to the Director of Asset Protection Services, while the Manager of Examinations and Certification has been instructed to disable his e-mhare student portal.

The disciplinary measures come amid growing tensions on university campuses across Zimbabwe, where students have increasingly voiced frustration over rising fees, poor living conditions, and what they describe as authoritarian approaches by university authorities.

It remains unclear whether Kohlo or any of the other students named have legal representation or will challenge the suspension. Student activist groups and human rights watchdogs are expected to weigh in on the incident in the coming days.

The University of Zimbabwe has not yet issued a public statement beyond the suspension letter, and attempts to reach student representatives for comment were unsuccessful at the time of publication.

