Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe, locked out of international capital markets since defaulting in 1999, expects its stronger economy to help it pay back external creditors, without saying when this would begin.

Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube told reporters in the capital, Harare, on Tuesday that the country's debt as a percentage of gross domestic product has declined to 46% from around 60% thanks to better growth.

"You can be assured that given this larger GDP base this creates more opportunity and capacity for us to start servicing our external debt," he said, without providing a time-frame.

"The economy has grown to a point where it can allow us to begin servicing our debts sustainably."

Zimbabwe wants to restructure its $21 billion debt, of which around $12.3 billion is owed to external creditors including the World Bank, African Development Bank and the European Investment Bank.

Source - Bloomberg

Comments


Must Read

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

1 hr ago | 27 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

1 hr ago | 81 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

1 hr ago | 220 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

1 hr ago | 48 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

2 hrs ago | 53 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

10 hrs ago | 573 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

11 hrs ago | 614 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

14 hrs ago | 566 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

14 hrs ago | 1307 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mai TT apologises

14 hrs ago | 508 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

14 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

14 hrs ago | 42 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF vows to clinch Chivhu urban seat

16 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mkhwanazi gains public backing

17 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimbabwe cricket hapless and hopeless

18 hrs ago | 182 Views

How Tagwirei's ascent threatens - and could reward - investors

18 hrs ago | 417 Views

AMH Crisis Rages On: Journalists humiliated as marketing and distribution staff treated better

19 hrs ago | 343 Views

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

20 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

21 hrs ago | 390 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

21 hrs ago | 789 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

21 hrs ago | 1389 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

21 hrs ago | 406 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

21 hrs ago | 198 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

21 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

21 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

23 hrs ago | 583 Views

Ramaphosa flies into a storm

23 hrs ago | 1030 Views