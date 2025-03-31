Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Delta Corporation Limited has raised alarm over the poor quality of sugar supplied by Zimbabwe's top producers, accusing them of delivering a product that fails to meet global standards required for beverage manufacturing.

In a revealing presentation to the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Industry and Commerce yesterday, Delta finance director Alex Makamure criticised local sugar producers - Starafricacorporation (Goldstar Sugars), Hippo Valley, and Triangle Limited - for falling short on both quality and supply.

Delta, which operates the soft drinks business under the global Coca-Cola Company, is required to use high-grade sugar that complies with standards set by the International Commission for Uniform Methods of Sugar Analysis (ICUMSA), a global benchmark for sugar grading.

"The Delta Group uses either Bottler Grade (ICUMSA 35-50) or Manufacturer Grade (ICUMSA 100)," said Makamure. "Unfortunately, our main suppliers have consistently failed to meet the quantity and quality requirements essential for beverage production."

The beverage giant defended its decision to import sugar, citing an agreement with the Ministry of Industry and Commerce to supplement local supply due to continued shortcomings. However, Delta said importation is burdened by red tape and heavy taxes.

"Sugar is on the controlled list and requires an import permit. It also attracts a US$100 per tonne surtax, with an additional 30% import cost imposed by Statutory Instrument 50A of 2025," said the company.

These duties, Delta argued, unfairly penalise manufacturers even when local alternatives are not viable.

Compounding the situation is the newly introduced sugar tax of US$0.001 per gramme on beverages, which Delta said has already cost it and its subsidiary Schweppes Zimbabwe a staggering US$20.7 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2025.

In its submission to lawmakers, Delta further revealed that local sugar pricing remains uncompetitive, with Gold Star charging US$900 per metric tonne (MT) and Tongaat Hulett charging US$890/MT - both significantly higher than imported sugar, which lands at US$800/MT before taxes.

"The high cost of sugar, combined with the sugar tax, makes our products less competitive in the market," said Makamure.

Tongaat Hulett, a South Africa-based agriculture giant and parent company to Hippo Valley and Triangle, has also come under fire for erratic supply during off-season months between January and May. Delta reported having to resort to imports to cover shortfalls during this period.

"We have faced major operational disruptions due to unreliable and inconsistent supply from our local partners, especially when sugar mills shut down during the summer peak season," Delta told the committee.

The company called on the government to reconsider current import regulations and pricing structures, saying local producers have not only failed to meet demand but have also jeopardised the viability of beverage manufacturing through inflated costs and subpar quality.

As Delta seeks to maintain production standards aligned with global beverage protocols, the standoff with local sugar suppliers highlights deeper challenges within Zimbabwe's sugar industry - from outdated production systems to regulatory bottlenecks.

Efforts to get a response from Starafricacorporation, Hippo Valley, and Triangle Limited were unsuccessful by the time of publication.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

1 hr ago | 27 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

1 hr ago | 53 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

1 hr ago | 82 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

1 hr ago | 222 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

1 hr ago | 57 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

2 hrs ago | 97 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

2 hrs ago | 54 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

2 hrs ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 43 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 277 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

11 hrs ago | 615 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

14 hrs ago | 567 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

14 hrs ago | 1309 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

14 hrs ago | 516 Views

Mai TT apologises

14 hrs ago | 508 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

14 hrs ago | 149 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

14 hrs ago | 267 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

14 hrs ago | 42 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

14 hrs ago | 128 Views

Zanu-PF vows to clinch Chivhu urban seat

16 hrs ago | 115 Views

Mkhwanazi gains public backing

17 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimbabwe cricket hapless and hopeless

18 hrs ago | 182 Views

How Tagwirei's ascent threatens - and could reward - investors

18 hrs ago | 417 Views

AMH Crisis Rages On: Journalists humiliated as marketing and distribution staff treated better

19 hrs ago | 344 Views

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

20 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

21 hrs ago | 391 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

21 hrs ago | 790 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

21 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

21 hrs ago | 401 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

21 hrs ago | 406 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

21 hrs ago | 198 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

21 hrs ago | 76 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

21 hrs ago | 186 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

21 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

23 hrs ago | 583 Views

Ramaphosa flies into a storm

23 hrs ago | 1032 Views