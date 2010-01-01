Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe's fragile public healthcare system is facing yet another major crisis as nurses across the country have signalled their intention to embark on a nationwide strike over poor remuneration, dire working conditions, and severe staff shortages.In leaked letters addressed to the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA), healthcare workers from several provinces expressed frustration over the government's continued failure to address their long-standing grievances. The nurses accused authorities of ignoring repeated calls for reform and said they had exhausted all peaceful avenues to resolve the situation."Due to poor remuneration, poor working conditions and staff shortage, we are unable to perform our duties as nurses. Despite our efforts to resolve this matter amicably, we have not received satisfactory support or resolution," read one of the letters.The impending strike comes amid ongoing challenges in Zimbabwe's public health sector, which has been crippled for years by chronic underfunding, outdated infrastructure, and a mass exodus of qualified medical personnel to other countries.The nurses, who signed off as representatives from various provinces, warned that unless urgent action is taken to improve their conditions, they will be forced to withdraw their services in line with provisions under the country's labour laws."In line with the country's labour laws and regulations, we are left with no option but to take industrial action," the letter stated.Zimbabwe's public hospitals and clinics are already under immense strain, with frequent reports of patients being turned away due to lack of medication, non-functional equipment, and overwhelmed staff. The looming strike could further paralyse an already deteriorating system and put thousands of lives at risk."Failure to [resolve these issues] will lead to industrial action, including [a strike]. We believe this step will be unfortunate and potentially detrimental to patient care," the nurses added.Efforts to obtain a comment from ZINA president Enock Dongo were unsuccessful, but Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini acknowledged the crisis."We know their plight, and as the government, we are working on it," Kwidini said briefly.However, nurses remain sceptical, citing years of unmet promises and temporary measures that fail to address the root causes of the crisis. Over the past decade, nurses have staged multiple strikes over inflation-eroded salaries, unsafe working environments, and chronic underfunding - often met with threats of dismissal or symbolic adjustments that quickly lose value due to inflation.Thousands of healthcare workers have left Zimbabwe in search of better opportunities abroad, further straining the country's ability to provide adequate public health services.With the threat of a full-scale strike now imminent, pressure is mounting on the government to urgently engage with healthcare workers and find a sustainable solution to avert what could be a devastating collapse of health service delivery.