Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe nurses threaten strike

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's fragile public healthcare system is facing yet another major crisis as nurses across the country have signalled their intention to embark on a nationwide strike over poor remuneration, dire working conditions, and severe staff shortages.

In leaked letters addressed to the Zimbabwe Nurses Association (ZINA), healthcare workers from several provinces expressed frustration over the government's continued failure to address their long-standing grievances. The nurses accused authorities of ignoring repeated calls for reform and said they had exhausted all peaceful avenues to resolve the situation.

"Due to poor remuneration, poor working conditions and staff shortage, we are unable to perform our duties as nurses. Despite our efforts to resolve this matter amicably, we have not received satisfactory support or resolution," read one of the letters.

The impending strike comes amid ongoing challenges in Zimbabwe's public health sector, which has been crippled for years by chronic underfunding, outdated infrastructure, and a mass exodus of qualified medical personnel to other countries.

The nurses, who signed off as representatives from various provinces, warned that unless urgent action is taken to improve their conditions, they will be forced to withdraw their services in line with provisions under the country's labour laws.

"In line with the country's labour laws and regulations, we are left with no option but to take industrial action," the letter stated.

Zimbabwe's public hospitals and clinics are already under immense strain, with frequent reports of patients being turned away due to lack of medication, non-functional equipment, and overwhelmed staff. The looming strike could further paralyse an already deteriorating system and put thousands of lives at risk.

"Failure to [resolve these issues] will lead to industrial action, including [a strike]. We believe this step will be unfortunate and potentially detrimental to patient care," the nurses added.

Efforts to obtain a comment from ZINA president Enock Dongo were unsuccessful, but Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini acknowledged the crisis.

"We know their plight, and as the government, we are working on it," Kwidini said briefly.

However, nurses remain sceptical, citing years of unmet promises and temporary measures that fail to address the root causes of the crisis. Over the past decade, nurses have staged multiple strikes over inflation-eroded salaries, unsafe working environments, and chronic underfunding - often met with threats of dismissal or symbolic adjustments that quickly lose value due to inflation.

Thousands of healthcare workers have left Zimbabwe in search of better opportunities abroad, further straining the country's ability to provide adequate public health services.

With the threat of a full-scale strike now imminent, pressure is mounting on the government to urgently engage with healthcare workers and find a sustainable solution to avert what could be a devastating collapse of health service delivery.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Mashaba calls for deportation of Rutendo Matinyarare

7 mins ago | 3 Views

Open letter to the President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema

23 mins ago | 27 Views

Vote-buying for beginners: A Zvigananda guide to electoral philanthropy

1 hr ago | 94 Views

Scottland FC employee caught in VVIP ticket fraud

2 hrs ago | 156 Views

Govt tasks ARDA to deliver 850 000t grain annually

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

ZimStat boss anti-graft trial opens

2 hrs ago | 64 Views

Health Director's corruption case flops

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woman forces hubby to accept neighbour's pregnancy

2 hrs ago | 265 Views

Scottland signs Malawian striker

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Residents slam prepaid water meters plan

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

UZ suspends 6 students over Ordinance 30

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

Mnangagwa's ally takes over City Sports Centre

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Tagwirei's risky play in Zimbabwe's Game of Thrones

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe govt to set up oxygen plant in Lupane

2 hrs ago | 48 Views

Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe revises GDP upwards to US$44.4 billion

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Delta slams local sugar producers over poor quality

2 hrs ago | 104 Views

Zimbabwe hopes to service external debt

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Election reforms key to holding free & fair elections in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 45 Views

The Zezuru-Korekore empire died with its founding King, Robert Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 292 Views

UZ suspends student for breaching Ordinance 30

10 hrs ago | 576 Views

50 Joshualites awarded Scholarships amid debate over tribal bias

11 hrs ago | 628 Views

Legal showdown brews between Mahere and Tinoda Machakaire

14 hrs ago | 573 Views

ZRP bans officers from kombi business

15 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Security firm sues +HIV ex-employee

15 hrs ago | 786 Views

Coal mining row erupts in Chipinge

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Mai TT apologises

15 hrs ago | 513 Views

Resident backlash forces Plumtree to scrap US$12 levy

15 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe govt raises alarm over skills gap

15 hrs ago | 268 Views

Man on the run after raping minor

15 hrs ago | 151 Views

Beitbridge soldiers kill unarmed churchgoer

15 hrs ago | 273 Views

ZEC sets August 2 for Epworth ward 6 by-election

15 hrs ago | 42 Views

Tensions erupts over Harare Master Plan

15 hrs ago | 130 Views

Zanu-PF vows to clinch Chivhu urban seat

16 hrs ago | 116 Views

Mkhwanazi gains public backing

18 hrs ago | 677 Views

Zimbabwe cricket hapless and hopeless

18 hrs ago | 185 Views

How Tagwirei's ascent threatens - and could reward - investors

18 hrs ago | 422 Views

AMH Crisis Rages On: Journalists humiliated as marketing and distribution staff treated better

20 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimbabwe Sables cruise psst Morocco in Rugby Africa cup opener

20 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cape Town discharges +40 megalitres of sewage into the Atlantic Ocean daily

21 hrs ago | 393 Views

Tagwirei unveils a wave of philanthropic gestures

21 hrs ago | 805 Views

Chivayo's beneficiaries of multiple vehicles

21 hrs ago | 1402 Views

Matabeleland still waiting for justice, says Sikhala

22 hrs ago | 402 Views

Zimbabwean Embassy pledged full support to Dr Gomo

22 hrs ago | 409 Views

ZNCC urges RBZ to cut policy rate to 20%

22 hrs ago | 201 Views

MCAZ targets WHO Maturity Level 4 certification

22 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwean consumers failing to secure loans from banks

22 hrs ago | 188 Views

Zimbabwe Republic Police to audit food rations

22 hrs ago | 169 Views

Ruhanya critiques Chamisa's 'movement' concept

23 hrs ago | 587 Views