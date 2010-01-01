Cabinet approves amendment to medicines law

News / National

Cabinet has approved the Principles for the Amendment of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act, a move aimed at strengthening regulation and ensuring the safety, quality, and efficacy of medical products in Zimbabwe.The announcement was made by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere during a post-Cabinet media briefing in Harare on Tuesday.Dr Muswere said the proposed amendments are intended to align Zimbabwe's health laws with global best practices and continental regulatory frameworks, particularly the African Model Law on Medical Products Regulation."Cabinet considered and approved the Principles for the Amendment of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act," said Dr Muswere. "The amendment seeks to enhance the control of the quality, safety and efficacy of all medical products and allied substances."The Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act was originally enacted in 1969 and has undergone several revisions. However, new public health threats and the evolving pharmaceutical landscape have prompted the need for further updates.Dr Muswere noted that the amendments are guided by the African Model Law, a non-prescriptive framework developed to assist African Union Member States in creating effective legal and regulatory systems to protect citizens from substandard and falsified medicines."The African Model Law provides guidance on developing robust regulatory mechanisms. It plays a crucial role in protecting the public from exposure to substandard and falsified medical products," he said.The move is also in line with the vision of the Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe (MCAZ) to be a highly effective and efficient regulator in the oversight of medical products and allied substances.Meanwhile, in a separate development, Dr Muswere announced the completion of Nyabane Clinic in Bulilima, Matabeleland South Province. The clinic was constructed through a collaborative effort involving the local council, the Nyabane community, Zimbabweans in the diaspora, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.The new facility is expected to improve access to healthcare services for communities in the remote district, reducing the distance people travel to receive medical attention and enhancing service delivery at the grassroots level.The dual announcements reflect a broader government push to modernise the country's health infrastructure and strengthen regulatory oversight, amid ongoing efforts to improve health outcomes nationwide.